In-Car Wi-Fi Market to Grow by USD 91.33 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-car Wi-Fi market research report by Technavio infers that the wide range of data plans for in-car Wi-Fi to suit individual needs is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 91.33 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities in In-Car Wi-Fi Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report .

The in-car Wi-Fi market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation and partnerships to compete in the market.

BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tesla Inc., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the significant increase in the disposable income of consumers in countries such as China and India. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute the highest market growth to the region.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the In-Car Wi-Fi Market

Market Driver:

Vendors have partnered with telecom providers to offer unlimited data plans for in-car Wi-Fi. In addition, price wars among vendors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Story continues

Market Trend:

Big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments is one of the key trends in the in-car Wi-Fi market growth. For instance, telematics devices produce data for information, such as date, time, speed, acceleration, deceleration, cumulative mileage, fuel consumption, and navigation details.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-car Wi-Fi market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-car Wi-Fi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-car Wi-Fi market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-car Wi-Fi market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Engine Market by Fuel Type, Arrangement of Cylinder, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In-Car Wi-Fi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 49.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 91.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 83.44 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stellantis NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-car-wi-fi-market-to-grow-by-usd-91-33-billion--technavio-301476584.html

SOURCE Technavio