Carabiner Communications Partners with the Plexus PR Group

·3 min read

Carabiner will act as the Plexus PR Group's U.S. affiliate, serving international clients doing business in America

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carabiner Communications, a leading full-spectrum marketing and public relations firm, announced today that it has partnered with the Plexus PR Group, a prestigious international network of associated communications agencies. With a core focus on B2B technology and healthcare, Carabiner works with companies to create and execute results-oriented strategies that build market buzz, establish brands, and drive sales.

Carabiner will serve as the Plexus PR Group's U.S. affiliate and will provide support to the network's international clients that require counsel and resources for their business activities in America. The partnership with Carabiner aligns with the Plexus PR Group's strategy to provide transformative ideas, outcomes, and outputs for its clients across borders and regions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Carabiner Communications also has satellite locations in Nashville, Tenn., and Asheville, N.C.

Established in 2001, Plexus is a structured and formal partnership of independent agencies founded on the belief that leading agencies can work more effectively with counterparts in other countries to deliver a seamless and focused communications service to clients. New agencies joining the associate network benefit existing clients who wish to expand their PR and communications into new geographic territories. Collectively, Plexus spans 21 countries, encompassing Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South America, and North America.

"We're excited to partner with the Plexus PR Group and its network of leading independent agencies to provide marketing and PR services to clients regardless of their location in the world," said Peter Baron, founder and principal of Carabiner Communications. "This relationship is certain to bring us expanded opportunities and we look forward to providing our top-caliber services to international clients conducting business here in the United States."

"We're pleased to welcome Carabiner Communications into our partner network," said Plexus PR Group Co-founder Louise Stewart-Muir, who is also joint managing director at Say Communications in the United Kingdom. "The firm's stellar reputation in marketing and PR, particularly within the B2B tech and healthcare industries, makes it an ideal partner and a great fit for our business model. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship based on serving clients globally."

About Carabiner Communications

Founded in 2004, Carabiner Communications has a proven history of helping companies tell their most engaging stories and navigate their path to success. As our name implies, we help B2B tech and healthcare organizations get connected to their targeted audiences and the influencers who have their ear. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals whose services include messaging and branding, content development and marketing, public relations, lead generation, and more. We're strategic, cost-effective, and ready to partner with you to drive sales. Learn more about us on our website, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
Carabiner Communications
kberardi@carabinercomms.com
678.644.4122

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carabiner-communications-partners-with-the-plexus-pr-group-301385605.html

SOURCE Carabiner Communications

