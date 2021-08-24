U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Carahsoft Adds Solutions to IT Asset Management and Cybersecurity Blanket Purchase Agreement for U.S. Department of Defense

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·3 min read

Five Additional Vendors Added to Agreement to Deliver Software, Services and Training

RESTON, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been awarded a modification to its Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) N66001-21-A-0031. The modification expands the DoD’s access to IT asset management and cybersecurity solutions with the addition of five manufacturers. Carahsoft holds an additional BPA (N66001-19-A-0120), with 28 total solution providers available to meet the DoD’s mission needs.

Under these agreements, Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide software, software maintenance support, information technology professional services and training to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard from the following:

BPA N66001-21-A-0031:

  • ASG Technologies

  • BlackBerry

  • Corelight

  • Decision Lens

  • Delphix

  • Denodo Technologies

  • FireEye

  • Flexera

  • Fornetix

  • Gigamon

  • PacketViper

  • RSA

  • Sonatype

BPA N66001-19-A-0120:

  • BeyondTrust

  • CloudBolt Software

  • DataLocker

  • HyTrust

  • Ivanti

  • Micro Focus Government Solutions

  • Nlyte Software

  • Nutanix

  • Oblong Industries

  • Recorded Future

  • SafeNet Assured Technologies

  • ServiceNow

  • Splunk

  • Veritas Technologies

  • Zscaler

“The Carahsoft Team is committed to providing leading solutions to meet the needs of the DoD, and we are proud to incorporate more of our vendors’ technologies and expertise to solve the latest challenges,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “With our Best-in-Class designation, we look forward to continuing to build momentum around these BPAs to better serve our Defense customers with software and services from our solution providers and reseller partners.”

The agreements support the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and are intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms, and evaluating offers. Carahsoft’s BPAs are designated Best-in-Class by the Office of Management and Budget, certifying they meet high standards for cost avoidance, data-driven procurement and independent reviews.

Asset management and cybersecurity solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-21-A-0031 and Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-19-A-0120 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Carahsoft IT Asset Management BPA Team at (703) 889-9878 or ITAMBPA@Carahsoft.com.

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com



