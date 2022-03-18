U.S. markets closed

UPDATE – Carahsoft Announces Availability of Okta Through AWS Marketplace

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·2 min read
Carahsoft Technology Corporation
Carahsoft Technology Corporation

Provides Public Sector with Access to Okta Identity Cloud via AWS

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of the Okta Identity Cloud in the AWS Marketplace for U.S. Public Sector customers. The launch includes two Software as a Service (SaaS) products, Okta Workforce Identity and Okta Customer Identity. The listings provide customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.

Carahsoft manages Okta’s AWS Marketplace distribution. As long standing partners, Carahsoft has worked with Okta to equip the Public Sector with cloud-based identity and mobility management solutions that empower users to work faster, stay secure and do significant work using whichever services and apps they need. To support this partnership, Carahsoft has built a dedicated Okta sales team of 16 professionals, created a grants program for State and Local customers, and built and run over 150 marketing events since 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Okta Identity Cloud through the AWS Marketplace,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Public Sector customers now have an additional, more simplified method to quickly procure and deploy Okta’s modern access solutions to help agencies securely connect their workforce.”

As AWS’ Public Sector Distributor, Carahsoft works with a diverse group of AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services, and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

With the Okta Identity Cloud and Amazon Web Services, U.S. Federal, State, Local, and Education customers now have an additional option to support government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com

Contact:

Okta
press@okta.com


