Carahsoft Announces Availability of Zoom Through AWS Marketplace

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·3 min read

Provides Public Sector with Access to Zoom for Government via AWS GovCloud

RESTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of Zoom Video Communication’s first product listings in the AWS Marketplace specifically for U.S. public sector customers. The launch includes two SaaS product listings including both the standard commercial and a FedRAMP-authorized platforms. The listings provide customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, license management and is available today.

Carahsoft serves as master government aggregator and distributor for Zoom and manages Zoom’s AWS Marketplace distribution. Since the beginning of 2020, Carahsoft helped to position Zoom as a key collaboration tool for remote workers and students. In that period, Carahsoft built a sales team of 25, created a Zoom help desk to help customers get started on the technology and provide support, and developed a sales pipeline of more than $200M.

“As Zoom’s Public Sector distribution partner, we are excited to expand Zoom’s availability via the AWS Marketplace,” said Craig P. Abod, President, Carahsoft. “We are now able to offer an additional, more simplified method of procuring Zoom’s SaaS solutions to our Public Sector customers.”

Carahsoft also serves as a public sector distributor for AWS, working with a diverse group of AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services, and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“Zoom has helped thousands of federal, state and local, and education organizations to disseminate information, collaborate, and provide operational continuity,” said Matt Mandrgoc, Vice President Public Sector, Zoom. “Our AWS Marketplace listing and partnership with Carahsoft expand the options and convenience in meeting our public sector customers’ expectations and future requirements.”

As Zoom’s selected distributor, Carahsoft is now able to provide Public Sector customers with access to Zoom’s cloud offerings in both commercial cloud and GovCloud. Supported by Tackle.io’s marketplace platform, the product listing and integration process was accelerated to support the public sector via AWS marketplace.

With the power of Zoom’s video-first unified communications cloud platform and Amazon Web Services, combined with Carahsoft’s partnership and Tackle’s marketplace platform, U.S. federal, state, local, and education customers will now have an additional option to support government purchases. Please contact awsmp@carahsoft.com for more information on our AWS Marketplace program.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Amazon Web Services
For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 81 Availability Zones within 25 geographic regions around the world, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and 7 more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

Contact:
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


