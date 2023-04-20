Carahsoft Announces a Modern Identity Offering Powered by Okta and Socure to Fight Identity-Based Fraud in the Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

The Combination of Modern Digital Identity Proofing and Strong Phishing-Resistant Authentication Enables Governments to Serve the Right People Securely, Quickly, and Easily

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that its vendor partners Okta, the leading independent identity partner, and Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions are offering Federal, State, and Local Government agencies cutting-edge identity management and verification technologies to help enable more frictionless digital experiences that accurately verify individual identities while combating attacks by threat actors.



These solutions offer Government agencies scalable, simple, and secure identity built for the modern era. Achieving accurate and inclusive digital identity verification is critical to accelerating constituent service delivery for vital programs. This is made possible through the combination of Socure’s fully automated, AI- and ML- enabled approach to digital identity verification and Okta’s identity and access management platform, including adaptive multi-factor authentication, best-in-class compliance and security features, and modern, frictionless cloud infrastructure.

“Through our long-standing collaboration with Okta and recent relationship with Socure, Carahsoft, and our reseller partners, will provide Government agencies with best-in-class identity management solutions to combat today’s sophisticated identity scams without making it harder for people to interact with Government services,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Pooling our capabilities will help reduce the cost, burden, and friction generated by today’s pervasive attacks.”

This approach includes access to key products including:

Socure’s ID+ Platform, an industry-leading identity verification and fraud prevention solution that goes beyond the industry standard to analyze every element of identity, maximize accuracy and inclusivity and protect against identity fraud in public-facing transactions that require trust. Socure's platform helps agencies deliver vital services to the public with limited friction and best-in-class fraud prevention.

Okta Universal Directory which centrally manages identities at scale and integrates with a host of applications—on-premises or in the cloud—through open standards and thousands of pre-built integrations.

Okta Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication enables phishing-resistant, passwordless MFA and contextual access policies based on key risk factors such as device, network, location, and travel.

Okta ThreatInsight allows agencies to enable additional protection facilitated by Okta’s cloud model that identifies potentially malicious IP addresses and proactively blocks known threats.

“Public benefits fraud has reached unprecedented levels, and outdated technology is a major contributor,” said Katy Mann, Okta’s Senior Vice President of Public Sector. “At Okta, we’re modernizing identity and defending against account takeovers through strong, phishing-resistant authentication that’s surprisingly simple and easy to use. We’re thrilled to partner with Socure, a leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, to keep people in control of their identities and government accounts. Okta and Socure are helping public sector organizations simplify digital experiences, improve service delivery, and defend against identity theft and fraud.”

“This solution will help Government agencies provide a better consumer experience while rooting out more fraud,” said Matt Thompson, General Manager of Socure’s Public Sector business. “It’s time to adopt next-generation digital identity verification that captures high rates of fraud without compromising equity or placing excessive burden on people trying to prove their identities online. Fraud cannot and should not be the cost of doing business with the Government.”

At a time when digitizing benefits delivery is needed to reach large subsets of the population and bolstering public trust in Government services is paramount, these solutions work together to provide key benefits including:

Auto-approval of more eligible individuals (98% for mainstream populations, and up to 94% for hard-to-identify populations including Gen Z, millennial and new-to-country individuals)

More effective fraud prevention , capturing 90% of third-party identity fraud in the riskiest 3% of users

Reduction of manual reviews with fully automated identity verification and fraud prevention, with a response in milliseconds

Fast time-to-value with easy, secure connections across a variety of applications and on the cloud

Comprehensive approach to security with audited infrastructure and process

Reduction of the burden of password management with simple, passwordless MFA options

A variety of flexible authentication options that nearly everyone can use



Socure and Okta’s offerings are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.

For more information about Okta solutions and providing a superior consumer experience without compromising security, contact the Okta team at Carahsoft at (833)-674-3990 or okta@carahsoft.com .

For more information about Socure, contact the Socure team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or Socure@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com .

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real time. The company has more than 1,500 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 250 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, MVB Bank, and Synchrony. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, and others.



