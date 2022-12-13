U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Carahsoft Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Carahsoft Technology Corp.
·3 min read
Carahsoft Technology Corp.
Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft recognized as Rising Distributor Partner of the Year in North America one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

RESTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Carahsoft began working with AWS in 2016 and officially became an AWS Partner Network (APN) member. With years of experience working with certified resellers and managed service providers (MSPs), Carahsoft delivers a full cloud solution including AWS products and services, professional services, migration services and other integration services.

“It’s an honor to be named the Rising Distributor Partner of the Year in North America by AWS,” said Tina Chiao, Sales Director for Cloud Public Sector at Carahsoft. “This award recognizes our commitment to helping our AWS customers and resellers activate and grow their business, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with AWS to better serve Public Sector customers.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The APN, is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Carahsoft is excited to announce it has received Rising Distributor Partner of the Year, recognizing the rising distributors who are emerging despite being in the early stages of their AWS Distributor journey. These AWS Distributor Partners have seen significant growth in their continued efforts to help activate the businesses of several AWS Partners.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


