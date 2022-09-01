Carahsoft and ChargePoint Partner to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions to the Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

ChargePoint Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft GSA MAS, NCPA, and OMNIA Contract Vehicles

RESTON, Va., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is partnering with ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to enable access to the ChargePoint portfolio of industry-leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to support the federal Government’s electrification plans, from agency fleet deployments to personal occupancy vehicles (POV). Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a key distributor for ChargePoint, to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners, GSA Schedule, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Subscription-based EV charging solutions from ChargePoint offer Government agencies a cost-efficient and flexible method to provide this service to employees,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director who leads the ChargePoint Team at Carahsoft. “We are excited to add EV charging to Carahsoft’s robust solutions portfolio and look forward to working with ChargePoint and our resellers to bring to the Public Sector this technology as a service.”

In addition to offering a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions, ChargePoint as a Service® (CPaaS®) offers flexible deployment options and support with installation and configuration, making it easy for agencies to adopt EV charging at a reduced cost. ChargePoint’s software platform enables agencies to get real-time visibility to better manage charging with complete control over pricing and access, and provides actionable reports. With ongoing 24/7 technical support, CPaaS ensures that government agencies have predictable operations and costs as well as proactive monitoring and ongoing system upgrades to protect and future-proof their investment. With advanced reports and analytics, agencies can evaluate the stations’ performance and optimize their charging program to fit their evolving needs.

ChargePoint technology enables agencies to allow drivers to reserve stations with the Waitlist feature and get notified when stations are available, improve utilization through alerts for a valet to swap out charged cars, offer flexible pricing for drivers and the automatic transfer of those funds to a designated bank account, allow the installation of additional stations without facility upgrades, get automatic station software upgrades, and receive a 98% annual uptime guarantee.

Overall, employing ChargePoint EV charging solutions aligns with the federal Government’s goals of environmental conservation by avoiding the emission of over 600,000 metric tons on average of monthly greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). As the first EV charging provider to receive ENERGY STAR® certified for energy efficiency, ChargePoint prioritizes safety and all hardware is UL and CE certified.

ChargePoint solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and other contracts. For more information, contact the ChargePoint team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or Chargepoint@carahsoft.com or watch the on-demand “Are You EV Ready?” webinar.

