U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.66
    +30.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,419.91
    +161.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,122.31
    +100.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.66
    +12.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.66
    +1.22 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.60 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2800
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,591.88
    +730.65 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,454.99
    -8.37 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Carahsoft to Exhibit and Host Reception and Demo Booth at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2021

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·2 min read

October 26-29, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 14 of its technology solutions providers at EDUCAUSE 2021. The annual conference is hosted by EDUCAUSE, a thriving community of more than 100,000 individuals at member organizations around the world committed to supporting those who lead, manage, deploy, and use information technology at every level within higher education.

This year’s event features more than 90 presentation and panel sessions, 100 poster sessions, 80 breakout sessions, and several programs and tracks focused on, but not limited to:

  • Cybersecurity and Privacy

  • High-Performance Computing and Libraries

  • Infrastructure and Networking

  • Innovation and Emerging Technologies

  • Leadership and Future Workforce

  • Policy and Law

  • Student Engagement and Success

  • Teaching and Learning

Fourteen solutions providers will demonstrate their technologies, showing how information technology can accelerate student engagement, improve access, and make services significantly more efficient. Join Carahsoft and the featured solution providers at Booth #1317 on October 27th and 28th.

Wednesday, October 27

Thursday, October 28

Carahsoft vendors and partners at EDUCAUSE:

Attendees are also invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception at the Hard Rock Café on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Friday, October 26-29, 2021

WHERE:

Event Location:

Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Directions

Reception Information

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hard Rock Café
1113 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information regarding the event, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or tradeshows@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I, Internet2, NJSBA and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions and K-12 schools. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple's latest products are 'bending the power performance curve’: Analyst

    R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest product releases from Apple ahead of the holiday season.&nbsp;

  • Alibaba Unveils One of China’s Most Advanced Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned Arm Ltd., according to a statement Tuesday. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, said the silicon will be put to use in its own data centers in the “near future” and will

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a day in the red.

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Apple unveils new AirPods and MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and Max chips

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Apple’s new product updates.

  • Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

    Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays. As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own special features, as well as a “what’s in the box” section, which explains that there are no accessories that come with the polishing cloth.

  • Apple’s $19 Screen-Cleaning Cloth Sets High Bar for Brand Extras

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Conf

  • Apple to sell fewer iPhones as chip crisis bites, J.P.Morgan says

    The brokerage trimmed its iPhone revenue estimate to $63 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which would be a yearly fall of nearly 4%, analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to clients. Last week, Needham said it expected iPhone 13 shipments to total 80 million units in the first quarter and cut its estimates for the holiday quarter by 10 million units citing supply chain issues including the chip shortage.

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Apple debuted its new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Predicted Bitcoin at $15K and $400K, Now He’s Out Entirely

    Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, said he’s no longer invested in bitcoin after he predicted earlier this year that the cryptocurrency could hit $600,000. “The one thing I learned as a bond trader years ago, when you don’t understand what’s happening, get out of the market,” Minerd said in an interview on CNBC from the Milken Conference in Los Angeles. In February, Minerd predicted that bitcoin could hit $600,000 after saying in December that bitcoin could reach $400,000.

  • Oracle's NetSuite adds banking features to its software; HSBC is first partner

    Oracle Corp's NetSuite on Tuesday said it will put automated banking features into its accounting software for businesses, with HSBC Holdings Plc as its first partner to automatically send and receive money and reconcile accounts. Oracle NetSuite sells cloud-based software to mid-sized businesses to track their financials. Oracle NetSuite on Tuesday said it has used artificial intelligence and partnerships with banks to automate those processes.

  • MacBook Pro: Apple launches totally redesigned new laptop that is ‘reimagined in every way’

    Apple has launched a new MacBook Pro, which comes with a total redesign. The new computer comes in two sizes – 14- and 16-inch – and includes the new M1 Pro and Max chips that Apple says are the most powerful ever to be put into a laptop. Apple said that with its more expensive and powerful M1 Max chip, the new MacBook Pro can undertake many tasks almost five times as quickly as the old Intel-based machine.

  • Apple Augmented-Reality Glasses Could Show Up This Time Next Year

    TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that he thinks mass production of an AR/MR “head mounted display” has been pushed out to 2022's fourth quarter.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 19th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a Bitcoin return to $63,000 levels would signal a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Alibaba unveils custom ARM-based server chip for cloud computing data centers

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it has developed a processor that will be used to power servers in its data centers. The development marks the latest foray into semiconductors for the company, mirroring moves from other global cloud computing players while also dovetailing with Chinese government's priorities to boost the nation's chip sector. Developed by Alibaba's in-house semiconductor unit T-Head, the chip — the Yitian 710 — is based on architecture from UK-based Arm Ltd, and will not be available for commercial use outside of Alibaba.

  • Subaru Sees Its Way to Award-Winning Vehicles

    by Joseph Notaro

  • IKEA is working on a Spotify-enabled speaker that doubles as a lamp

    Ikea may soon release a new Bluetooth "Vappeby" speaker with a couple of interesting twists, according to an FCC filing.

  • Apple Dodges Widespread Parts Shortage With New Mac and AirPods Launches

    Ongoing industrywide concerns about chip shortages and manufacturing capacity don't seem to be hampering the company's ability to roll out new products.

  • Tesco launches Amazon Go style 'just walk out' store

    The new format, which is known as 'GetGo' is being tested in London's High Holborn and will allow customers to pay for items without scanning a product or using a checkout.