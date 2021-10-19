Carahsoft to Exhibit and Host Reception and Demo Booth at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2021

October 26-29, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:



Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 14 of its technology solutions providers at EDUCAUSE 2021. The annual conference is hosted by EDUCAUSE, a thriving community of more than 100,000 individuals at member organizations around the world committed to supporting those who lead, manage, deploy, and use information technology at every level within higher education.

This year’s event features more than 90 presentation and panel sessions, 100 poster sessions, 80 breakout sessions, and several programs and tracks focused on, but not limited to:

Cybersecurity and Privacy

High-Performance Computing and Libraries

Infrastructure and Networking

Innovation and Emerging Technologies

Leadership and Future Workforce

Policy and Law

Student Engagement and Success

Teaching and Learning

Fourteen solutions providers will demonstrate their technologies, showing how information technology can accelerate student engagement, improve access, and make services significantly more efficient. Join Carahsoft and the featured solution providers at Booth #1317 on October 27th and 28th.

Wednesday, October 27 Thursday, October 28

Carahsoft vendors and partners at EDUCAUSE:



Attendees are also invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception at the Hard Rock Café on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.



Story continues

WHEN:

Tuesday-Friday, October 26-29, 2021

WHERE:

Event Location:

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Reception Information

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hard Rock Café

1113 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information regarding the event, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or tradeshows@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies as well as Healthcare and Education organizations. Carahsoft is a leading IT distributor and top-performing E&I, Internet2, NJSBA and The Quilt contract holder, enhancing student learning and enabling faculty to meet the needs of Higher Education institutions and K-12 schools. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



