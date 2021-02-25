U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Carahsoft Expands Access to IT Asset Management and Cybersecurity Solutions for U.S. Department of Defense

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·3 min read

Company awarded second blanket purchase agreement to deliver software, services and training to Government

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a new Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with the company’s General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule contract. This BPA (N66001-21-A-0031) joins Carahsoft’s previous BPA (N66001-19-A-0120) to expand the DoD’s access to asset management and cybersecurity solutions.

Under the agreements, Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide software, software maintenance support, information technology professional services and training to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard from the following solutions providers:

BPA N66001-19-A-0120:

BPA N66001-21-A-0031:

“Carahsoft and our vendor partners are honored to support the DoD and intelligence sector with advanced technology to protect their data and improve performance,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “These BPAs enable our government customers to better access the critical capabilities offered by over 20 solutions providers and our reseller partners.”

The agreements support the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and are intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms, and evaluating offers.

Asset management software solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-19-A-0120 and Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-21-A-0031 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Carahsoft IT Asset Management BPA team at (703) 889-9878 or ITAMBPA@Carahsoft.com.

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)
DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com


  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Indian stocks set for new record highs, but correction likely: Reuters poll

    The Indian stock market will surge over the coming year to record highs on solid economic recovery expectations, according to equity strategists polled by Reuters, who said a correction was also likely within the next six months. A well-received union budget and a strong recovery in corporate earnings boosted the benchmark BSE Sensex Index to an all-time high of 52,516.76 on Feb. 16. Still, the Feb. 12-23 Reuters poll of 34 equity strategists predicted the Sensex index would rise nearly 3.2% to 52,400 by mid-2021 from Wednesday's close of 50,781.69, but below the all-time record high.

  • Soaring U.S. 5-Year, Real Yields Sound Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging to an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield briefly soared above 0.75% on Thursday, a level last seen in March, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 11.5 basis points to minus 0.68%, surpassing its peak set after the U.S. presidential election in November. Nominal yields also took off, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries reaching 1.49%, the highest in a year.It’s been a frenetic week for bonds globally, with yields climbing to levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery, and whether stimulus will feed into ever higher prices.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market because the yield in that sector is around a level that could trigger more pain. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. The next test for the market comes later Thursday, with a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. New York time.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.The surge in yields is starting to hurt riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped as much as 1.1%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Adds quote from Bank of America strategist, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low, and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 33 cents, 0.49%, to $67.37 a barrel by 0925 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.45 a barrel, up 23 cents, 0.36%. Both contracts hit their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.70 and WTI at $63.79.

  • Gold falls 1% as elevated U.S. yields hit safe haven appeal

    Gold prices fell 1% on Thursday as U.S. treasury yields remained elevated, with bullion's safe haven appeal also hit by bets for a faster global economic recovery. Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,788.56 per ounce at 1306 GMT, after falling as much as 1% earlier in the session. "Rising Treasury yields on a better economic outlook in the second half of the year is putting pressure on the metal," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • A New Link Tracing Beef From Amazon Rainforest to Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Meatpacking powerhouses like JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA have borne the brunt of watchdog efforts to root out illegal deforestation in Brazil’s beef industry. But a new report is transferring attention further down the supply chain, seeking to tie French supermarket giants Carrefour SA and Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, plus a company controlled by Advent International Corp., to the destruction of the Amazon.The findings from Reporter Brasil, an independent research group focused on environmental and labor issues, show that some of the Brazil units of all three chains stocked meat originating from slaughterhouses that have at one point or another obtained cattle from deforested farms. The six-month project began with sending researchers to more than two-dozen supermarkets in each of the six biggest cities in the Amazon region, plus Sao Paulo. Reporter Brasil was able to trace samples of beef sold in these stores back to specific slaughterhouses, then reviewed the plants’ network of direct and indirect suppliers.A store in Manaus belonging to Carrefour—which earlier this month pledged 4 million reais per year (about $735,000) to preserve a plot of the Amazon—was found to source beef from a plant owned by Frizam, a midsized meatpacker for the domestic market, according to Reporter Brasil. At least until 2019, the most recent data available, Frizam bought cattle directly from a rancher who’s been fined more than 30 times over the past 25 years for environmental crimes.The samples represent a tiny fraction of Carrefour’s sales, and there’s no way to know if the meat on the shelf came from the offending farm. Even so, Reporter Brasil says, it shows Carrefour has room to step up monitoring if it’s serious about helping to fight Amazon deforestation.“It’s very easy to block these kinds of transactions” by the slaughterhouses, said Marcel Gomes, executive secretary of Reporter Brasil. Supermarkets “need to demand transparency” from their suppliers.Carrefour said that it’s constantly monitoring its suppliers and is initiating a project to analyze indirect suppliers, a key link in the livestock chain. Without addressing this specific case, the company said it has suspended slaughterhouses in the past for irregularities and refused to do business with them again until they proved conformity with best environmental practices. Bloomberg Green was unable to reach Frizam by either phone or email. Read More: Why It’s So Hard to Stop Amazon Deforestation, Starting With the Beef IndustryBrazil’s beef supply chain is one of the most complex in the world, with 2.5 million ranchers, 2,500 slaughterhouses, and about 215 million heads of cattle spread out over 3.3 million square miles. The government has largely left it up to companies purchasing tens of thousands of cattle monthly to police this vast and opaque network. Big meatpackers like JBS already use satellite monitoring to make sure direct suppliers aren’t part of the problem, but so far they haven’t mapped out their indirect suppliers—i.e. the breeders who sell cattle to the feeder farms that supply the slaughterhouses.Unscrupulous ranchers who seek to circumvent environmental regulations will sometimes act as both direct and indirect suppliers, meaning they’ll supply slaughterhouses from their “clean” farms while maintaining nearby ranches cleared of forestland where many of their animals are actually raised. Reporter Brasil said in its report that it found at least six cases of such ranchers selling to slaughterhouses run by Marfrig, Minerva, JBS, and four domestic producers in the Amazon region that in turn supply meat to stores operated by Carrefour, Casino’s Grupo Pao de Acucar, and Advent’s Grupo Big.Five of those companies—Grupo Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Marfrig, Minerva, and JBS—say they have systems in place to monitor direct suppliers and are working to make the checks even more robust. Minerva said that the government’s practice of keeping animal transport documents hidden hinders transparency efforts across the industry, and that it recently started testing a tool called Visipec to track indirect suppliers, along with Grupo Pao de Acucar and Marfrig.JBS, the world’s biggest meat producer, also pointed to the secrecy of transport documents as a significant challenge, and said it’s trying to overcome this via a new blockchain its suppliers will be required to use by 2025. The company “doesn’t tolerate disrespect for the environment,” it said. It also said that it asked Reporter Brasil for documents showing movement between blacklisted farms and direct suppliers, but that Reporter Brasil declined to disclose its source.Grupo Big said its system “guarantees” the products it buys and sells aren’t related to deforestation. Advent declined to comment.The two French supermarket operators may face additional backlash as a 2017 vigilance law forces companies with more than 10,000 employees globally to monitor their supply chains and create plans to avoid environmental, human-rights and corruption risks. While there are no hard and fast penalties for violating the law, it does put bad corporate practices into the spotlight at a time when investors are increasingly discounting stocks and bonds with unsustainable business models.The European Central Bank, which owns Carrefour debt, is also under pressure to make sure it isn't contributing to climate change. It’s strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programs, people familiar with the plans said last week, and has taken steps to green its own investments.“There is evidence linking Amazon deforestation and meat sold by these retailers,” said Elie Favrichon, a forest footprint officer at Envol Vert, an advocacy group that seeks to protect forests through conservation projects in France and Latin America. The French law “is a new tool, and we will try to use it as much as we can to force change.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Central banks say no tapering. Markets aren't buying it

    Central bankers worldwide have been unequivocal: There are no plans to cut back on money-printing any time soon, let alone raise interest rates. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Wednesday to one-year highs above 1.4%, extending this year's near 50 basis-point jump that has dragged up sovereign borrowing costs in Europe, Japan and elsewhere. The reckoning is that the spending step-up by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and post-vaccine economic reopening will fuel a global growth-inflation rebound, forcing central banks to "taper" or withdraw stimulus ahead of schedule.

  • Hong Kong Gives HK$120 Billion Boost to Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong gave consumers a boost with spending vouchers and loans for the unemployed, while hitting investors with a planned tax hike on stock trading.Financial Secretary Paul Chan outlined HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) of fiscal support in his budget Wednesday to spur consumption and ease joblessness in an economy that’s slowly recovering after two years of recession. To boost revenue, he proposed raising the stamp duty on trading to 0.13% from 0.1%, sparking a selloff in equities.Chan said the focus of the budget is on stabilizing an economy hit by political and social unrest in 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic last year. After a record contraction of 6.1% last year, the economy will grow in a range of 3.5%-5.5% in 2021, he said.At the same time, Chan is seeking to rein in the budget deficit by raising revenue. The deficit is expected to narrow from a record of about HK$260 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31 to HK$101.6 billion in the coming year -- or 3.6% of gross domestic product.That compares with a deficit target of 2.2% for financial rival Singapore and a global average of 8.5% in 2021, according to International Monetary Fund projections.“The relief measures to support enterprises and individuals contained in this year’s budget are not as generous as those in the last year,” said Kenneth Wong, a tax partner at PwC Hong Kong. “We understand there is a need for the government to balance the budget and generate additional revenue such as raising stamp duty. However, we hope that this is just a temporary measure.”The announcement on the planned trading-tax hike sent Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index down 3% on the day, led by an 8.8% drop in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. Mainland-based funds sold a record $2.6 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks through exchange links with Shenzhen and Shanghai.Chan said the planned hike is “not a high percentage in terms of an increase and we’ve taken into account the need to remain competitive.”Read More: Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels StocksTransaction costs are just one factor that affects investor behavior and the stock market should continue to perform well, said Sarah Chan, a tax partner at Deloitte China. “However, we strongly recommend the government to continue to review the impact of this measure,” she said.Spending VouchersThe consumption vouchers should help stimulate spending, benefiting restaurants, retailers and tourism businesses knocked by virus shutdowns last year. Retail sales in the city have plummeted and unemployment surged to the highest in more than 16 years.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Long-term scarring in Hong Kong’s economy is a major risk without effective support for hard-hit sectors -- a situation the government intends to address in its budget for next fiscal year.High-frequency data show the economy is starting to look up at last. New cases of Covid-19 have continued to retreat, and a vaccination programwill start Friday-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistClick here for the full reportIris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV, said spending coupons could be an “inefficient and an ineffective tool during Covid.” Administration costs would be higher compared with cash handouts, she said.The government announced almost HK$320 billion in virus stimulus last year to support industries and the economy, centered on a HK$10,000 cash handout to residents and a wage subsidy program to stem job losses.Other highlights of the budget speech:Tax rebates provided with a cap of HK$10,000Loan guarantees for unemployed capped at HK$80,000 per person. The government will set aside HK$15 billion for the program; loans will carry 1% interest, with applicants given a moratorium on repayments for first yearConsumption vouchers to cost about HK$36 billionHK$1 billion of subsidies for older buildingsSeries of measures to support tourism, including HK$765 million to the Hong Kong Tourism Board to revive the industryHK$6.6 billion to create about 30,000 “time-limited jobs” for a period of up to 12 monthsLand sale program for coming year totals 15 residential and three commercial sitesHK$500 million to enhance facilities in country parks, including lookout points, treetop adventure and glamping sites, improving toilet facilitiesRegistration tax for private cars increased by 15% and the vehicle license fee raised by 30%(Updates with additional comments from analysts and Chan.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, following the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • China’s Crackdown on Defaulters Starts to Embolden Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese bondholders are gaining more power in the corporate restructuring process, underscoring a renewed push by authorities to reform the nation’s $5.2 trillion credit market.Following a slew of defaults late last year that rattled markets, disgruntled creditors have successfully pushed for borrower concessions that would have seemed out of reach in China only a year ago. They reversed a major automaker’s plan to make a profitable unit less accessible to bondholders, forced an energy producer to sweeten a debt swap offer and secured an unprecedented court ruling that required a construction company’s underwriter, rating firm and auditor to compensate individual bondholders.Although limited in scale, the cases are fueling optimism that creditors will enjoy a more equal playing field as defaults in China become more common. Now that policy makers are gradually dialing back financial support to distressed borrowers, they’re under pressure from local and international investors to make the restructuring process more fair and transparent. It’s part of a broad reform push that includes stiffer punishments for bond-market wrongdoing and a green light for non-bank institutions to form creditor committees.“As a long-time distressed asset investor in China, I can see that creditors are clearly becoming more aggressive in defense of their financial interests,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Kaiyuan Capital. “Regulators have been generally supportive as they attempt to improve the efficiency of credit markets.”As a result, many borrowers are facing hard choices as regulators turn away from bailouts and investors clamor for more rule-based, less political enforcement options, Silvers added.Read more: Why China’s Debt Defaults Are More Alarming This Time: QuickTakeHere are some of the case studies illustrating the shift:Brilliance Auto Group Holdings Co.A few days before the state-run automaker announced in mid November that it has defaulted on 6.5 billion yuan ($1 billion) of debt, its Hong Kong-listed unit that has a joint venture with BMW AG said its controlling shareholder Liaoning Xinrui Automotive Industry Development Co. will pledge its 30.4% stake as collateral for loans from an unspecified third party. Liaoning Xinrui, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brilliance Auto, took over the stake from the latter in late September, shortly after concerns about the automaker’s financial health surfacedThe share pledge announcement raised concerns that the defaulter’s profit-generating Hong Kong-listed assets might be beyond creditors’ reach in a restructuring. A bondholder meeting in late November approved proposals asking the automaker not to evade debt or dispose of assets, according to a filing to Chinabond.comIn a swift turn of events, the Hong Kong-listed unit said in December that the shares previously pledged as loan collateral by Liaoning Xinrui have been releasedCalls to Brilliance Auto’s office responsible for bond affairs went unansweredWintime Energy Co.As part of post-default restructuring, the coalminer proposed in November a debt-to-equity swap that keeps creditors from selling the shares for three years, as well as delaying repayment on another portion of its debt by 12 yearsThe proposal prompted unhappy creditors to send a letter to the court and administrator leading the firm’s restructuring, complaining about the long lock-in period attached to the swap offer, according to people familiar with the matter who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and declined to be named. In less than a month, the company sweetened the deal by making it easier for creditors to offload shares converted from debtWintime Energy’s official responsible for securities information disclosure declined to commentWuyang Construction Group Co.The Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court ruled in late December that companies involved in the construction firm’s bond defaults in 2017, including its ratings agency, underwriter, accounting and law firms, must help pay for some individual investors’ losses. The verdict was the first of its kind in the nationCalls to Wuyang Construction’s office responsible for bond affairs went unanswered(Updates with link to story analyzing Chinese debt defaults)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford CEO Calls for U.S. Battery Production to Avoid Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s top executive said the U.S. must begin building batteries for the coming wave of electric vehicles in order to avoid supply disruptions like the semiconductor shortage now shutting American auto factories.“We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S., and we’ll be talking to the government about” that, Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive officer, said Wednesday at the Wolfe Research Auto Conference. “We can’t go through what we’re doing with chips right now with Taiwan. It’s just too important.”Ford shares surged as much as 6.7%, reaching a three-year high. They finished the New York trading session up 5.6% to $12.27.A global shortage of critically needed computer chips is causing a wave of factory idlings worldwide that could cut automotive earnings before interest and taxes by one-third at Ford and General Motors Co. this year, Moody’s Investor Service estimates. Many of the world’s chips used in cars and consumer electronics come from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has struggled to meet unexpectedly strong demand from both sectors.Electric F-150Ford’s battery supplier for its upcoming electric F-150 pickup, SK Innovation Co. of South Korea, recently lost an intellectual-property case brought by rival LG Chem Ltd., also from South Korea. The International Trade Commission banned SK Innovation from importing batteries to the U.S. for 10 years, but allowed the company to import components for the next four years for the batteries that will power the plug-in F-150 coming in 2022.Farley has called on both companies to negotiate a settlement. But he also believes the U.S. needs to in-source battery production to resolve supply and labor issues that could disrupt the industry’s broad rollout of electric vehicles over the next decade. Ford has said it will spend $22 billion on EVs through 2025.“This is a huge, multi-solution opportunity,” Farley said. “For legacy players, we have to deal with our labor issues, so more in-sourcing is more important to us.”Farley also said the company is “relentlessly and ruthlessly rooting out inefficiencies” in its auto operations. He said Ford could reduce expenses from warranty-related repairs to its vehicles by between $1 billion and $2 billion annually.“We are not competitive yet on cost,” Farley said. “Warranty is a major opportunity.”Farley, who rose to CEO on Oct. 1, sees a growth opportunity in selling services to drivers and providing data from the company’s cars, which are now connected to the internet. He said that already is a $4 billion market.“It could be bigger,” he said. “And right now we’re just getting started.”(Updates with stock price in third paragraph, additional CEO comments from eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Gold subdued as U.S. Treasury yields stay elevated

    Gold pared some losses after dipping more than 1% earlier on Wednesday, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but bullion struggled for traction as elevated U.S. Treasury yields dampened its allure as an inflation hedge. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.4% for first time since February 2020. Rising yields tend to hurt bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge since they increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

  • Moderna expects $18.4 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021

    Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was expecting sales of $18.4 billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year, putting it on the path to post a profit for the first time since its formation in 2010. Moderna and Pfizer Inc are the only drugmakers whose vaccines have been cleared for emergency use against COVID-19 in the United States so far. Pfizer earlier this month forecast $15 billion in its share of sales from the COVID-19 vaccine it developed jointly with partner BioNTech.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Murphy Seeks Record $44.8 Billion Election-Year N.J. Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy proposed a record $44.8 billion of spending in his election-year budget, seeking no new taxes or major cuts while funding more assistance for middle-and low-income voters and the state’s first full pension contribution in more than 25 years.Many of Murphy’s fiscal priorities will appeal to the public employee unions that helped get the Democrat elected in 2017. Now seeking a second term in November, Murphy is planning for one-time tax-relief payments to 760,000 households; broader eligibility for senior prescription and child-health programs; expanded free college for students of little means; and down-payment assistance for first-time home buyers.“We have taken a critical look at the operations of government itself to ensure that we are doing things as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Murphy, 63, said in an address delivered via livestream. “New Jersey is done kicking problems down the road. We are solving them.”Murphy’s spending proposal is 8.8% higher than the current 2021 fiscal year, and 29% higher than the one he inherited from Republican predecessor Chris Christie. Federal stimulus helped ease the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on state revenue, while shutdowns were shorter than forecast last summer and significant lockdowns were avoided during the second wave of cases, according to a briefing prepared by the office of state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio.Revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year are $3.2 billion higher than Murphy’s administration predicted, largely because of a one-time boost from a new alternative income tax that allowed business owners to avoid a $10,000 federal cap on state and local income-tax deductions. The tax is expected to be revenue neutral because any amounts paid will eventually result in credits.Deficit BorrowingAt the same time, debt payments loom on Murphy’s unprecedented $4.3 billion in borrowing he said was needed to make up for revenue lost in the pandemic, which hit New Jersey early and hard and continues to hamper the state’s economy. More than 40% of jobs lost still haven’t been recovered, according to treasury data. Sales-tax growth rates that hit 10.8% in January 2019 are less than half that figure two years later.Murphy is proposing a total $1.25 billion in direct homeowner aid against the sting of the nation’s highest property taxes, averaging $9,112 in 2020. The vast majority, $709.9 million, would go to a middle-class tax rebate of as much as $500 per household, as promised when Murphy enacted a millionaire’s tax in September. The checks would arrive starting in July, four months before the election.The pension payment, $6.38 billion, marks a 34% increase over the current fiscal year and matches the actuarially required figure. New Jersey last made a full pension payment in 1996. Both Democratic and Republican governors have skipped or cut contributions to fund tax cuts and other budget priorities. Murphy, a retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, had set a goal to increase the payment to 80% in fiscal 2022 and restore full funding by 2023.“Phil Murphy is truly the Man Of The Hour,” Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey state director for Communications Workers of America, said in a statement. “Governor Murphy has consistently delivered above and beyond all expectations.” The union represents more than 40,000 state workers.Senate Republican Budget Officer Steve Oroho said the spending plan was “focused solely on boosting the governor’s re-election campaign.”“If Governor Murphy is re-elected, it’s an absolute certainty he’ll call for tax increases next year to keep his spending spree going,” Oroho said in a statement.Senator Declan O’Scanlon, a Republican on the budget committee, said Murphy was disingenuous about his claim there were no tax increases in the budget, because payroll taxes, to boost the state’s unemployment fund, will increase on July 1. He also criticized the 11% in revenue from non-recurring sources.“The spending in this budget is nowhere close to sustainable,” O’Scanlon said in a statement.Pension PledgeMurphy’s pension move runs counter to those in other states, with some cutting or postponing contributions amid shortfalls caused by the novel coronavirus. Colorado canceled a $225 million payment for unfunded liabilities that was planned for fiscal 2021. Oklahoma reduced the portion of tax revenues dedicated to its pension system by 25% through fiscal 2022, and Kansas delayed a contribution increase that was scheduled for fiscal 2021, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, a Philadelphia-based non-profit group that researches public-interest matters.U.S. pension plans are more reliant on investment earnings for contributions: In 2020 investment returns made up 71% of revenues for plans, up from 69% in 2019, while employer contributions shrunk, according to the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, a public-pension trade group.A reliance on investment returns, paired with U.S. equity-market gains, pushed up the funded ratio of the 100 largest plans to 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to actuary Milliman Inc. That’s the highest quarterly mark since Milliman began tracking public plans in 2017. New Jersey’s funded ratio was 41.6% as of July 1, 2019, the recent analysis available, according to data from the state pension and benefits division.Schools, VeteransBesides pensions, education is a top Murphy priority. State aid for kindergarten-through-12th-grade school districts, a form of property-tax relief, accounts for more than one-fifth of total spending. Murphy is proposing a record $9.26 billion, or 7% higher than the current year. Districts use the cash to fill budget gaps and to provide such services as transportation and special education.Murphy’s spending is helped by revenue projections that appeared rosier than previously forecast. Sales-tax collections have climbed 3.9% since August, after dropping 14% between April and July. His budget projects a 2.7% increase in fiscal 2022. Overall state revenue is projected to grow 2.4% to $40.9 billion, driven largely by taxes on incomes and corporations.The plan will also make refundable and double the number of families eligible for the child and dependent care credit; and would expand a property-tax deduction for veterans who served in peacetime, and an earned income-tax credit to senior citizens without dependents by lifting the 64 age cap.New Jersey was among high-cost states hit by the Trump administration’s $10,000 cap on state and local income-tax deductions. Democratic lawmakers have pushed for its repeal. Last year, New Jersey enacted a workaround that allowed businesses to pay an extra tax in exchange for a credit on their personal income taxes. The federal SALT cap only applies to individuals. A half-dozen states, from New York to California, are slated to take up similar measures in 2021.(Updates with Murphy, Republicans’ quotes starting in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.