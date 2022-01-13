U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Carahsoft to Host Adobe Digital Government Technology Seminar Series

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·2 min read

New Virtual Seminar Held Every Wednesday, January 19th Through February 16th, 2022

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host the Adobe Digital Government Technology Seminar (ADGTS) Series. ADGTS will consist of five seminar sessions that highlight how integrated technologies establish successful digital government and customer experience (CX) projects.

This year’s series offers attendees five learning sessions to transform the experience and improve agencies’ best practices in several areas including:

  • Delivering Equitable and Customer-Centric Digital Services

  • Creating Accessible Web Experiences and Intranets

  • Providing Trusted Omni-Channel Communications

  • Driving Workforce Collaboration, Creativity, and Productivity

  • Elevating Learner Engagement

Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Adobe is transforming agencies’ processes through flexible and secure technology that connects the government with its customers, allowing the seamless exchange of information and expertise across agencies.

Attendees may earn up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits for participating in the seminar series.

WHO:

Adobe leaders and subject matter experts include:

  • Scott Biegel, Principal Solutions Consultant

  • Chris Buley, Solutions Consulting Manager

  • Tanya Chowdhury, Digital Strategy Consultant

  • Paul Cress, Solutions Consultant

  • Lauren Davis, Solutions Consultant

  • Jeff Foxx, AEM Solutions Consultant

  • Paul Gilbertson, Senior Practice Lead

  • Nikhil Jain, Digital Strategy Senior Analyst

  • Kim Larson, Senior Solutions Consultant

  • Nancy McNee Newell, Head of Marketing Experiences

  • Melanie Megregian, Senior Solutions Consultant

  • Steve Monroe, Solutions Consultant

  • Michael Murtha, Solutions Consultant, eLearning and Collaboration

  • Brad Sachar, Solutions Consulting Manager

  • Esteban Saman, Solutions Consultant

  • Chris Sinkus, Senior Campaign Product Specialist

  • Lisa Watkins, Senior Solutions Consultant

  • Jeffrey Young, Solutions Consulting Manager

View the full list of speakers here and the seminar schedule here.

Join Adobe, Carahsoft and exhibiting sponsors throughout the series. This year’s seminar series is sponsored by Argil DX, AWS, Emergent, Four Points Technology and Microsoft.

WHEN:

Each seminar will take place 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET each Wednesday on the dates as followed:

  • January 19, 2022 - Deliver Equitable and Customer-Centric Digital Services

  • January 26, 2022 - Create Accessible Web Experiences and Intranets

  • February 2, 2022 - Provide Trusted Omni-Channel Communications

  • February 9, 2022 - Drive Workforce Collaboration, Creativity, and Productivity

  • February 16, 2022 - Elevate Learner Engagement

Visit the seminar descriptions for more details.

REGISTER:

Register at the 2022 Adobe Digital Government Technology Seminar Series website. For more information contact Bailey Hubacher at (571) 662-3060; or Bailey.Hubacher@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com


