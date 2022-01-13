Carahsoft to Host Adobe Digital Government Technology Seminar Series

New Virtual Seminar Held Every Wednesday, January 19th Through February 16th, 2022

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host the Adobe Digital Government Technology Seminar (ADGTS) Series. ADGTS will consist of five seminar sessions that highlight how integrated technologies establish successful digital government and customer experience (CX) projects.

This year’s series offers attendees five learning sessions to transform the experience and improve agencies’ best practices in several areas including:

Delivering Equitable and Customer-Centric Digital Services

Creating Accessible Web Experiences and Intranets

Providing Trusted Omni-Channel Communications

Driving Workforce Collaboration, Creativity, and Productivity

Elevating Learner Engagement



Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Adobe is transforming agencies’ processes through flexible and secure technology that connects the government with its customers, allowing the seamless exchange of information and expertise across agencies.

Attendees may earn up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits for participating in the seminar series.

WHO:

Adobe leaders and subject matter experts include:

Scott Biegel, Principal Solutions Consultant

Chris Buley, Solutions Consulting Manager

Tanya Chowdhury, Digital Strategy Consultant

Paul Cress, Solutions Consultant

Lauren Davis, Solutions Consultant

Jeff Foxx, AEM Solutions Consultant

Paul Gilbertson, Senior Practice Lead

Nikhil Jain, Digital Strategy Senior Analyst

Kim Larson, Senior Solutions Consultant

Nancy McNee Newell, Head of Marketing Experiences

Melanie Megregian, Senior Solutions Consultant

Steve Monroe, Solutions Consultant

Michael Murtha, Solutions Consultant, eLearning and Collaboration

Brad Sachar, Solutions Consulting Manager

Esteban Saman, Solutions Consultant

Chris Sinkus, Senior Campaign Product Specialist

Lisa Watkins, Senior Solutions Consultant

Jeffrey Young, Solutions Consulting Manager

View the full list of speakers here and the seminar schedule here.

Join Adobe, Carahsoft and exhibiting sponsors throughout the series. This year’s seminar series is sponsored by Argil DX, AWS, Emergent, Four Points Technology and Microsoft.

WHEN:

Each seminar will take place 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET each Wednesday on the dates as followed:

January 19, 2022 - Deliver Equitable and Customer-Centric Digital Services

January 26, 2022 - Create Accessible Web Experiences and Intranets

February 2, 2022 - Provide Trusted Omni-Channel Communications

February 9, 2022 - Drive Workforce Collaboration, Creativity, and Productivity

February 16, 2022 - Elevate Learner Engagement



Visit the seminar descriptions for more details.

REGISTER:

Register at the 2022 Adobe Digital Government Technology Seminar Series website. For more information contact Bailey Hubacher at (571) 662-3060; or Bailey.Hubacher@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

