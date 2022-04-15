U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3910
    +0.5010 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,330.63
    +539.92 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.72
    -24.71 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Carahsoft Receives Exclusive 2022 BlackBerry NALA Distributor Partner of the Year Award at BlackBerry Partner Cybersecurity Sales Kick-off Award Ceremony

Carahsoft Technology Corporation
·2 min read
Carahsoft Technology Corporation
Carahsoft Technology Corporation

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced that it has been named the 2022 BlackBerry NALA Distributor of the Year. On April 5-6, 2022, BlackBerry hosted a virtual partner sales event with the theme “The Power of…”, which highlighted the power of partnership and vision, joint market opportunities, and technical strategy. The virtual event attracted more than 300 global solution providers, MSSPs, and distributors.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Blackberry and are honored to be named the Distributor Partner of the Year for North America and Latin America for 2022,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft.

BlackBerry recognized winners in four categories, and three regions representing North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Award winners were selected from among the thousands of BlackBerry partners based on their commitment to innovation and differentiation of BlackBerry® cybersecurity products and brand in the market. The award winners also align with BlackBerry’s strategy and commitment to driving exponential new business growth.

“We are thrilled to honor these outstanding partners and extremely proud to work with the Carahsoft team to ensure our customers are both secure and protected amidst a threat landscape that continues to increase in both scale and complexity. We look forward to building on our shared success in the months and years to come.” Colleen McMillan, Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Cybersecurity.

To learn more visit, BlackBerry ThreatVector Blog.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange
703-230-7434
pr@carahsoft.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Why Apple Stock Fell Today

    Coronavirus-related lockdowns in China are placing a kink in global supply chains. It's possible that Apple's COVID-19-related production problems could also impact its iPhone manufacturing operations. Additionally, Apple likely has enough inventory on hand to cover short-term iPhone production issues.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    "Tech stocks" is not as accurate a descriptor for a company as it used to be because it can be hard to find a company these days that doesn't employ technology in some way to carry out its business. Airplanes, for example, are roughly 50-ton to 100-ton flying hunks of technology, while financial services companies almost exclusively rely on tech to process transactions and manage money. To help you, here are three tech stock candidates to consider for your portfolio.

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday

    Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it? In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users. One is Zoom IQ for Sales, an add-on for the company's base online video conferencing service that in its words "turns customer interactions into meaningful and actionable insights, helping teams across marketing, sales, and competitive intelligence improve crucial interactions with customers."

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Tencent To Block Chinese Gamers' Access To Foreign, Unapproved Games: Reuters

    Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) looks to shut down a service that allowed Chinese gamers to access overseas platforms to play unapproved foreign games reflecting the growing regulatory crackdown, Reuters reports. The report noted Tencent aims to update its games speed booster mobile and desktop apps to new versions on May 31 to support only games operating in China. The latest versions will no longer allow users to access foreign games. Many gamers in China use such apps to access unapproved f

  • Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers - analysts

    Shipments of some Apple products, as well as Dell and Lenovo laptops are likely to face delays if China's COVID-19 lockdowns persist, analysts said, as curbs force assemblers to shut down and closed-loop arrangements get harder to maintain. China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 has jammed highways and ports, stranded workers and left countless factories awaiting government approval to reopen - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains. Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp said this week it would suspend its plants in Shanghai and Kunshan, where according to supply chain experts it produces the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE series, and other legacy models.

  • The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

    Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku … The post The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service appeared first on BGR.

  • Peloton to Cut Price of Bikes, Raise Subscription Fees

    The changes are part of a broader effort by Peloton’s new CEO to make the company less reliant on hardware sales.

  • Meta May Already Be Set Up to Fail in the Metaverse

    Meta has made the right statements publicly to be a metaverse leader, but its actions leave a lot to be desired.

  • Opera brings its Crypto Browser to iPhones and iPads

    Opera has launched the iOS version of their Crypto Browser, designed for accessing web3, with a non-custodial crypto wallet built-in. Opera says they built this browser for those who are familiar with cryptocurrencies already as well as newcomers. The app's built-in crypto wallet supports Ethereum, Polygon and Celo blockchain technology and Opera plans to integrate more ecosystems.

  • Galaxy S22 overheating might not just be Samsung’s fault

    The Galaxy S22 series has been a big success for Samsung so far. But the company has also had to defend itself against a massive scandal. Early buyers discovered the controversial fix that Samsung implemented to prevent overheating on the Galaxy S22 and preserve battery life. It turns out that Samsung might not be entirely … The post Galaxy S22 overheating might not just be Samsung’s fault appeared first on BGR.

  • Please Enjoy This Satisfying Video Showing How Heatsinks Are Made

    Heatsinks are great. Not only do they serve an important purpose in keeping our electronics cool and safe, but they’ve got that neat thing going on where they’re all spiky and springy. Have you ever stopped and wondered, though, how a heatsink is actually made? I never had, until today, but am now very glad I know.

  • Opera's crypto browser is now available on iOS

    It comes with a built-in crypto wallet and access to Web3 apps.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance pushes music-streaming service on mainland to challenge Chinese market leaders Tencent, NetEase

    Tech unicorn ByteDance, operator of widely popular short video-sharing platform TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, recently launched its own music-streaming app in China, as it seeks to challenge the market-leading platforms run by major units of Tencent Holdings and NetEase. The app called Qishui Yinyue, which translates to "soda music" in Mandarin, was last updated on Wednesday after its release last month. It operates in a similar way to Resso, the music-streaming app that ByteDance intro