Carahsoft Receives Raytheon Technologies 2022 Premier Supplier Award

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Company Recognized for Excellence in Cost Competitiveness

RESTON Va., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Raytheon Technologies, presented Carahsoft with the Premier Award for Overall Excellence in Cost Competitiveness. The Premier Award is an annual recognition platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness, Technology & Innovation, Business Management/Customer Service and Collaboration.



“We are honored to be recognized with Raytheon Technologies’ Premier Award for Overall Excellence in Cost Competitiveness,” said Mike McCalip, Vice President, Government Programs and Strategy, at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners understand the pressures on the Federal Government to allocate resources efficiently and are dedicated to providing standardized, cost-effective solutions that support strategic financial management. We strive to exceed expectations and are delighted to deliver this value to our Public Sector customers.”

Carahsoft and Raytheon Technologies have been working together since 2005 to assist the Government in achieving its critical missions. Carahsoft is committed to providing the best service to the Public Sector. Over the years, Carahsoft has empowered its customers to deliver results worldwide, enabling continued mutual success.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

