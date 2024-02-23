This Carawine Resources Insider Increased Their Holding By 22% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Carawine Resources Limited's (ASX:CWX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Carawine Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Christopher Wallin bought AU$4.3m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.099. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Christopher Wallin.

Christopher Wallin bought a total of 43.11m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Carawine Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Carawine Resources insiders own 91% of the company, worth about AU$21m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carawine Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Carawine Resources shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Carawine Resources insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Carawine Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Carawine Resources.

