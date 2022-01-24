U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.00
    -53.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,882.00
    -275.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,184.00
    -242.50 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.00
    -27.40 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.11
    -1.03 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +9.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    32.41
    +6.82 (+26.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3476
    -0.0070 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7670
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,460.49
    -2,429.71 (-6.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.88
    +517.20 (+213.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.41
    -121.72 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Carbeeza Inc. Announces Convertible Debenture Offering

Carbeeza Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company")(TSX.V:AUTO) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 10% convertible unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") for gross aggregate proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The net proceeds of the Debenture offering will be used by the Company to scale up the marketing campaign and for general corporate purposes.

The Debentures will have an issue price of $5,000 per Debenture and will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable in arrears on the maturity date. The Debentures will mature on the date that is two years from the date of issuance.

The Debentures will be convertible at any time prior to maturity at the option of the holders into common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.40 per Common Share.

The Debentures and Common Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance of the Debentures in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Private Placement is expected to close on or around January 31, 2022 or such other date as may be determined by the directors of the Company.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Carbeeza Inc.
Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: carbeeza.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • What's Next For Moderna Stock?

    Toward the end of next month, the coronavirus vaccine magnate Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings, and it's bound to have implications for the company's stock price. The trouble is that Moderna doesn't have too many avenues with which it could justify higher valuations.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall ahead of a packed week of earnings, Fed meeting

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged about 34% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • IBM Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect

    The report will be the first since IBM completed its spinoff of Kyndryl, its former IT managed-services business.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Why ChargePoint and Blink Charging Could Fall Even Further

    The fall for electric vehicle charging stocks has been steep over the past year, and I don't think we're done with the sell-off yet. You can see below that ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) are all down over 30% in the past year and still declining.

  • Elon Musk (And You) Lost $1.7 Trillion On 9 Imploding Giant Stocks

    Don't mock Elon Musk too much for losing $45 billion on Tesla stock since the S&P 500 started tanking. You're likely suffering, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • 2 Top Space Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    You knew it was going to happen -- the stock market would fall. Because downturns are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle, a pullback in the stock market crash is virtually inevitable. Smart investors, though, realize it's best to prepare for them, not by selling all their stocks and stashing the cash under the mattress, but by choosing investments carefully.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) earnings growth rate lags the 35% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in...