Carbeeza Inc. Announces Convertible Debenture Offering

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company")(TSX.V:AUTO) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 10% convertible unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") for gross aggregate proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The net proceeds of the Debenture offering will be used by the Company to scale up the marketing campaign and for general corporate purposes.



The Debentures will have an issue price of $5,000 per Debenture and will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable in arrears on the maturity date. The Debentures will mature on the date that is two years from the date of issuance.

The Debentures will be convertible at any time prior to maturity at the option of the holders into common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.40 per Common Share.

The Debentures and Common Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance of the Debentures in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Private Placement is expected to close on or around January 31, 2022 or such other date as may be determined by the directors of the Company.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Investorrelations@carbeeza.com

Telephone: 1-855-216-8802

Website: carbeeza.com



