CARBEEZA INC. Announces New Interim Chief Financial Officer

Carbeeza Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Carbeeza Inc.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AUTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanna Hampton as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective June 7, 2022.

Ms. Hampton has extensive experience in senior financial leadership positions serving both private companies and reporting issuers. Ms. Hampton is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) in Canada.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Board and I feel very fortunate to add Joanna to our team and to have her wide-ranging financial management expertise to call on as we continue to execute our strategic plans for 2022 and beyond. Joanna will play a key role as Carbeeza continues on its growth trajectory. We also want to thank Scott Hamilton for his invaluable service during his time with the Company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of artificial intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: carbeeza.com


