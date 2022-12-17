U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    -1.0610 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,714.54
    -693.97 (-3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Carbeeza Inc. Announces Private Placement

Carbeeza Inc.
·3 min read
Carbeeza Inc.
Carbeeza Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AUTO) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 15,000,000 to 25,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of between $3,000,000 and $5,000,000. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company to scale up the marketing campaign, to expedite the Company's move into the United States market and for general corporate purposes.

The Units will consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) exercisable for a period of eighteen months from the closing date at a price of $0.25 per warrant.

The Private Placement will be conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions including sales to accredited investors, family members, close friends and business associates of directors and officers of the Company, and to existing shareholders of the Company pursuant to the exemption set out in Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-516 (Prospectus Exemptions for Retail Investors and Existing Security Holders) (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption"). The Company encourages existing shareholders who wish to participate in the Private Placement to contact the Company at the contact details below.

Insiders of the Company may subscribe to Units offered under the Private Placement (the "Insiders' Participation") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Insiders' Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 (Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions).

A finder's fee may be paid in connection with the Private Placement to finders as determined by mutual agreement between the Company and the finders and subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval. The finders' fee shall consist of a cash fee of eight percent (8.0%) of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement raised by the finder and common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to eight percent (8%) of the number of Units issued as a result of the finder under the Private Placement. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Unit of the Company at $0.25 per Broker Warrant expiring eighteen months from the closing date.

The Private Placement is expected to close in early 2023 on such date as may be determined by the directors of the Company. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including but not limited to, the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: www.carbeeza.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, Disney, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • 14 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of ARK Investment Management and its hedge fund performance, skip directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. ARK Investment Management is one of the most renowned investment management firms in the […]

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Where Will Rivian Be in 5 Years?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is one of the most talked about EV start-ups to hit the market in the past decade, but it hasn't done a lot to add value for investors. The hard truth is that it may be a while before Rivian is a profitable company. Using Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as a proxy you can see below that Tesla wasn't generating positive free cash flow until 2019, nine years after it went public.

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.

  • Barron’s 10 Favorite Stocks for 2023

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Novavax stock continues to trend lower

    Shares of Novavax plunged to a two-year low on news that the company had to return $112.5 million to the UK government for unused vaccines.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Atlanta homebuilding giant PulteGroup fires incoming COO for alleged Twitter bots

    The founding family of an Atlanta homebuilder company filed a civil complaint against its incoming COO for interfering, stalking, harassing, and defaming" the company's founder and his family.