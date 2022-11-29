U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,637.75
    +21.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6290
    -0.2720 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,279.13
    +134.72 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.31
    +3.02 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.33
    -147.50 (-0.52%)
     

Carbeeza Inc. Announces Share Purchase by CEO and Promissory Note

Carbeeza Inc.
·2 min read
Carbeeza Inc.
Carbeeza Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (the "Company" or "Carbeeza"; TSX.V: AUTO) announces that it has been advised Sandro Torrieri, President and CEO of the Company, has purchased shares of Carbeeza Inc. in the public market. The company further announces that, in continued support of the Company, Mr. Torrieri has loaned $250,000 CAD to the Company (the "Loan").

Following the acquisition of 102,500 common shares of Carbeeza, Mr. Torrieri holds an aggregate of 10,640,330 common shares representing 16.65% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Mr. Torrieri acquired these securities for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

Carbeeza issued a promissory note to the Mr. Torrieri with respect to the Loan. The principal amount of the loan bears interest at an annual rate of 12% per annum and matures November 1, 2024, at which date the principal and interest are due in full.

The Loan by Mr. Torrieri constitutes a related party transaction, as defined under applicable securities laws. The fair market value of the subject matter of the Loan is less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization and the Company is relying on the exemption under Section 5.7(f) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions from the minority shareholder approval requirements.

There was no undisclosed material information by the Company at the date of the Loan and the independent directors of the Company have approved the Loan from Mr. Torrieri.

Torrieri commented: “Despite strong macro-economic headwinds, I am optimistic about the potential of the Company and its future positioning.”

The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information please contact:

Interim Chief Financial Officer
Joanna Hampton, CPA, CGA
Email: ap@carbeeza.com

Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: www.carbeeza.com

Source: Carbeeza Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Marriott Stock Up From Bear Market Bottom; Can It Break Out?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Marriott International shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Does TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Don't Ignore These 2 Highly Ranked Retail Stocks

    Let's take a look at a pair of highly-ranked Zacks stocks that may continue to excel as we move closer to the Christmas holiday and perhaps a Santa Clause rally. These retail stocks could be poised to go higher considering their low valuations and rising earnings estimate revisions.

  • Four things we learned in South Carolina’s upset of No. 8 Clemson

    Spencer Rattler has done his part to cement a Gamecock legacy. Meanwhile, USC’s bowl projections are once again looking up.

  • Eisai, Biogen Plunge After Report of Second Death in Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co shares fell the most in about 16 months following a report of a second death potentially linked to the groundbreaking experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease it’s developing with Biogen Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionThe case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage

  • USC, Alabama could fight for final College Football Playoff spot if Trojans lose to Utah

    Of course #USC would not like its chances if it lost to Utah, but the Trojans could still get in, and Nick Saban might be the final obstacle. #CFBPlayoff

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Stock Nosedives 88% This Year: Here's Why

    Novavax (NVAX) drops to record lows as the delayed product launch of its COVID-19 vaccine made it lose market share. Management slashes revenue guidance by more than half.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.