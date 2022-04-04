U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,571.92
    +26.06 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,871.92
    +53.65 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.86
    +225.36 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,094.56
    +3.45 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.64
    +2.37 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4040
    +0.0270 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7400
    +0.2500 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,693.00
    -781.02 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.59
    -10.66 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Carbeeza Inc. Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carbeeza Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AUTO
Carbeeza Inc.
Carbeeza Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) ("Carbeeza" or the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Carbeeza and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months starting March 31, 2022 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000 CAD, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. None of Hybrid or its affiliates have an interest in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such interest, and act at arm's length to the Company. The engagement of Hybrid remains subject to acceptance and approval of applicable filings with the TSXV.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, anticipations, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other similar statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: www.carbeeza.com


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

    (Reuters) -The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer - the company’s chiefs of technology and product development - joined the venture last year and quickly became central players in its bid to build a social-media empire, backed by Trump’s powerful brand, to counter what many conservatives deride as “cancel culture” censorship from the left. Less than a year later, both have resigned their senior posts at a critical juncture for the company’s smartphone-app release plans, according to two sources familiar with the venture.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Qualcomm, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is often considered a solid investment for long-term investors. It's a leading producer of application processors, integrated GPUs, and baseband modems for mobile devices, and its massive portfolio of wireless patents grants it a cut of every smartphone sold worldwide -- even those that don't use Qualcomm's chips. Over the past five years, Qualcomm's stock has risen roughly 160% and generated a total return of about 200% after factoring in reinvested dividends.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • Would You Consider Buying Union Pacific (UNP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • UPS Partnership Fuels 30% Rally in Jumia’s New York Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Jumia Technologies AG surged the most in about 20 months after an agreement that will see United Parcel Services Inc. use the pan-African e-commerce company’s distribution network to expand on the continent.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.