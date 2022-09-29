U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,720.25
    -11.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,670.00
    -80.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.00
    -50.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.00
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.93
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.70
    -7.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9681
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2890
    +0.1670 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,454.76
    +699.66 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.59
    +15.81 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,337.74
    +163.76 (+0.63%)
     

Carbeeza Inc. Provides Update

Carbeeza Inc.
·1 min read
Carbeeza Inc.
Carbeeza Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) has responded to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) trading halt.

The trading halt was issued by the TSXV which required updated contact information for the purpose of certain administrative matters and an outstanding filing was required by the Exchange. The issue has now been resolved and we expect the trading halt to be lifted in due course.

Said Sandro Torrieri, CEO: “We have responded to the TSXV and updated the information it requires and dealt with outstanding matters. I regret this administrative error and we have taken prompt steps to address the issue.”

The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Joanna Hampton, Interim Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, anticipations, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other similar statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Interim Chief Financial Officer
Joanna Hampton, CPA, CGA
Email: ap@carbeeza.com

Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: www.carbeeza.com


