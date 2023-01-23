U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,486.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,674.50
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    +0.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.21
    -0.31 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2364
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1000
    +0.5610 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,898.55
    +21.74 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.18
    +39.16 (+8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,790.69
    +20.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Carbide Tools Market Size Worth USD 15.47 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 5.5% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global carbide tools market size is projected to grow from USD 10.39 billion in 2021 to USD 15.47 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbide Tools Market Size, Share, Growth, and Trends Analysis by Product Type, Coating Type, Configuration, End User, and Region with Forecast, 2023-2029 is a latest research report of 160 pages published by Fortune Business Insights.

According to research report, the global carbide tools market was USD 10.39 billion in 2021. The global market size is expected to grow from USD 10.65 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 15.47 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023-2029. Increasing adoption of the tools from the manufacturing industry and robust technological advancements are likely to enhance the industry’s growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Carbide Tools Market, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development

February 2021- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation acquired 30% shares of carbide tools and cutting tools by Mantoverde Copper Mine to improve its carbide tools product portfolio.


Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbide-tools-market-106914


COVID-19 Impact

Halt on Manufacturing Restricted Market Growth During the Pandemic

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on manufacturing. The alarming spike in COVID infections led to the adoption of stringent restrictions by governments, thereby disrupting the supply chain. Furthermore, the halt on construction and production industries hampered the industry’s growth prospects. Moreover, transport restrictions created a prominent shortage of raw materials. However, the relaxation of lockdown provided remunerative growth opportunities to several manufacturers, thereby enhancing their sales figures. This factor elevated this industry after the pandemic.

Segmentation

Milling Tools Segment to Dominate Owing to its Efficiency and Adoption in Several Sectors

By product type, the market is segmented into drilling tools, milling tools, turning tools, and others. The milling tools segment is expected to dominate the market due to its efficiency and adoption in numerous industries.

Coated Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Adoption of Coated Tools in Several Sectors

As per coating type, the market is segregated into coated and non-coated. The coated segment is expected to dominate due to the rising adoption of coated tools in aerospace, automotive, and other industries.

Hand-Based Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Demand from Manufacturing Sector

By configuration, the market is bifurcated into hand-based and machine-based. The hand-based segment is expected to lead due to its robust demand from the manufacturing industry.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carbide-tools-market-106914


Automotive Segment to Dominate Backed by Increasing Manufacturing Activities

Based on end-user, the market is classified into automotive, construction, metal fabrication, electronics & electrical, aerospace, and others.  The automotive segment is expected to lead due to rising manufacturing activities.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in Developed Countries to Foster Market Growth

Carbide tools are also known as carbide-tipped or cemented carbide cutting tools. They are used in the manufacturing sector due to their efficiency. They are highly durable and tougher than steel. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developed countries are expected to enhance the demand for tools. Furthermore, manufacturers focus on announcing novel and advanced products to enhance their product offerings. For example, LMT Tools India Pvt Ltd announced their innovative RMC cutter series in April 2020. This product range was developed for their 5-axis CNC machines and offered reduced operational costs and increased productivity. These factors may drive the carbide tools market growth.

However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hamper this industry’s progress.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/carbide-tools-market-106914


Regional Insights

Presence of a Robust Infrastructure Industry to Propel Market Progress in Europe

Europe is projected to dominate the carbide tools market share due to the presence of robust infrastructure industry. The market in Europe stood at USD 3.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the upcoming years. Furthermore, the presence of several major players in the industry is expected to propel the carbide tools industry.

In Asia Pacific, increasing construction and automotive manufacturers is likely to enhance the demand for carbide tools. Furthermore, increasing industrialization and urbanization are expected to enhance the demand for carbide tools.

In North America, rising product launches and the rapidly developing automotive industry is expected to enhance the industry’s progress.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Innovative Products to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch innovative products to enhance their brand image. For example, Horn Cutting Tools Ltd announced its novel carbide inserts, such as IG3 and IG6 in December 2021. This strategy may allow Horn Cutting Tools to enhance its brand image. Furthermore, major players deploy research and development, mergers, acquisitions, innovations, partnerships, and expansions to enhance their market position.


Quick Buy Carbide Tools Market Research Report:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106914


List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • OSG Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sandvik AB (Sweden)

  • Makita Corporation (Japan)

  • Plansee Group (Ceratizit S.A.) (Luxembourg)

  • Kennametal Inc. (U.S.)

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan)

  • Guhring Ltd (U.K.)

  • Fullerton Tool Company Inc. (U.S.)

  • YG-1 Co Ltd (Japan)

  • Allied Machine & Engineering Corp (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Carbide Tools Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Carbide Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Product Type (USD)

      • Drilling Tools

      • Milling Tools

      • Turning Tools

      • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc)

    • By Coating Type (USD)

      • Coated

      • Non-coated

    • By Configuration (USD)

      • Hand Based

      • Machine Based

    • By End User (USD)

      • Automotive

      • Construction

      • Metal Fabrication

      • Electronics & Electrical

      • Aerospace

      • Others (Mining, etc)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Carbide Tools Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Product Type(USD)

      • Drilling Tools

      • Milling Tools

      • Turning Tools

      • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc)

    • By Coating Type (USD)

      • Coated

      • Non-coated

    • By Configuration (USD)

      • Hand Based

      • Machine Based

    • By End User (USD)

      • Automotive

      • Construction

      • Metal Fabrication

      • Electronics & Electrical

      • Aerospace

      • Others (Mining, etc)

    • By Country (USD)

      • U.S.

        • Product Type

          • Drilling Tools

          • Milling Tools

          • Turning Tools

          • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc)Canada

      • Canada

        • Product Type

          • Drilling Tools

          • Milling Tools

          • Turning Tools

          • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc)

      • Mexico

        • Product Type

          • Drilling Tools

          • Milling Tools

          • Turning Tools

          • Others (Taps & Dies, Reamers, etc)

Continued...


Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbide-tools-market-106914


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Secret Reason Behind ExxonMobil's Supercharged Returns

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies on earth. And after more than a decade of poor returns, it's become a lean, mean cash-flow-generating machine. But it didn't come easy, and management has a secret weapon to boost returns for investors.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Migh

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • FTC asks court to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for launching new drug company

    US District Court Judge Denise Cote imposed a lifetime ban on Shkreli that prohibits him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry early last year.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Oil Climbs as Traders Weigh China Demand Outlook, Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on expectations of rising demand in the wake of China’s reopening, while the US dollar eased and risks to Russian energy supplies came into sharper focus with fresh curbs looming.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis J

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    What can you invest in with a Roth IRA? What constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Roth IRA.

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 11 States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Avoid The No. 1 Retirement Risk Americans Face

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts?

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Pension Protection Act of 2006—And How It Still Helps Retirement

    The Pension Protection Act of 2006 protects workers’ pensions and expands options for saving and investing for retirement.

  • Understanding 401(k) Withdrawal Rules

    Withdrawal rules for a 401(k) depend on your age and individuals incur a penalty for early distributions from an account.

  • Yellen Sees Success in Extending Russia Price Cap, Despite Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that restrictions on Russian sales of crude oil can be expanded to refined petroleum products in February, while acknowledging that the task will be more complicated.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManch

  • Oil prices rise on stronger China outlook

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday to $88 a barrel, extending last week's gains on the back of a stronger outlook due to an expected economic recovery in top oil importer China this year. Brent crude was up 42 cents, or 0.48%, to $88.05 at 1025 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.97 a barrel. Last week Brent rose 2.8%, while the U.S. benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.