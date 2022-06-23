Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is a key driver driving the Carbon Accounting Software Market. Enterprises have realized the benefit of deploying the appropriate software. Visibility of energy usage enables enterprises to identify appropriate cost-saving opportunities. The use of carbon accounting can help enterprises identify business activities that use a lot of energy and thereby help reduce the use of energy as well as resources. Measuring the carbon footprint determines the current consumption of energy and allows enterprises to address any inefficiencies, and also helps them find ways to lower direct energy costs. This reduces the overall costs incurred by these enterprises. Carbon accounting provides end-user enterprises with details about the overall energy consumption patterns during a given period. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global carbon accounting software market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Access more research insights with recommendations of relevant topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Buy Now

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The Carbon Accounting Software Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for carbon accounting software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. Concerns among corporations regarding increasing CO2 emission rates will facilitate the carbon accounting software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The Carbon Accounting Software Market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, telecommunication, technology, power and utilities, and others). The market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. The oil and gas sector is the leading adopter of carbon accounting software. Oil and gas enterprises need this software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain. The companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint in accordance with the Paris Agreement goal, which is to limit global warming to below 2 degree C (preferably to 1.5 degree C) when compared to pre-industrial levels. Such necessities are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

For more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments. Download Sample Report

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, BraveGen, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Epicor Software Corp., Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and ENGIE SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Carbon Accounting Software Market: Difficulty in Capturing Energy Usage Data to Challenge the Market Growth

Collecting the data on energy usage is the most critical part of any report on environmental sustainability. With the exception of carbon-intensive industries such as utility, oil and gas, or heavy manufacturing, most organizations rarely track their energy usage. For instance, energy information related to vehicles and fleets is rarely tracked in accounting systems. The calculation of carbon emissions in any given year involves tracking down utility invoices for hundreds of buildings and contacting multiple plant managers to ascertain the use of propane, natural gas, and other energy sources. Estimating the use of energy by equipment such as chillers, trucks, fleets, remote offices, and generators is very difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, capturing accurate data is one of the biggest challenges in the global carbon accounting software market.

The Carbon Accounting Software Market Covers the Following Areas:

Carbon Accounting Software Market Sizing

Carbon Accounting Software Market Forecast

Carbon Accounting Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Carbon Analytics Ltd.

CarbonetiX

ENGIE SA

Greenstep Oy

Intelex Technologies Inc.

Lisam Systems SA

SAP SE

SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

Simble Solutions Ltd.

Wolters Kluwer NV

The carbon accounting software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Related Reports:

Accounts Receivable Automation Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The accounts receivable automation market share is expected to increase to USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online financing platform for SMBs market share is expected to increase by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.24%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

10.4 CarbonetiX

10.5 ENGIE SA

10.6 Greenstep Oy

10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

10.8 Lisam Systems SA

10.9 SAP SE

10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-accounting-software-market-by-end-user-and-geography-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-20222026-301572116.html

SOURCE Technavio