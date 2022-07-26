U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,917.99
    -48.85 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,768.77
    -221.27 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,561.68
    -220.98 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.48
    -14.29 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.50
    -1.20 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.80
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    +0.17 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0119
    -0.0106 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7580
    -0.0620 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6570
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,812.57
    -1,080.82 (-4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.30
    -10.81 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Carbon Accounting Software Market to Record 26.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Driven by Need to Reduce the Overall Costs Incurred by Enterprises - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon accounting software market size is expected to grow by  USD 9.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of  28.66% as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio. The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is a key driver driving the carbon accounting software market. Enterprises have realized the benefit of deploying the appropriate software. Visibility of energy usage enables enterprises to identify appropriate cost-saving opportunities. The use of carbon accounting can help enterprises identify business activities that use a lot of energy and thereby help reduce the use of energy as well as resources. Measuring the carbon footprint determines the current consumption of energy and allows enterprises to address any inefficiencies, and also helps them find ways to lower direct energy costs. This reduces the overall costs incurred by these enterprises. Carbon accounting provides end-user enterprises with details about the overall energy consumption patterns during a given period. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global carbon accounting software market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know about the other drivers along with the market challenges - Request a sample now!

Carbon Accounting Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The carbon accounting software market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, telecommunication, technology, power and utilities, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

End-user Landscape

  • The carbon accounting software market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • The oil and gas sector is the leading adopter of carbon accounting software. Oil and gas enterprises need this software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain. The companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint by the Paris Agreement goal, which is to limit global warming to below 2 degrees C (preferably to 1.5 degrees C) when compared to pre-industrial levels. Such necessities are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • The US is the key market for carbon accounting software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. Concerns among corporations regarding increasing CO2 emission rates will facilitate the carbon accounting software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Carbon Accounting Software Market: Vendor Analysis

The carbon accounting software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

  • BraveGen

  • Carbon Analytics Ltd.

  • CarbonetiX

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • Greenstep Oy

  • Intelex Technologies Inc.

  • Lisam Systems SA

  • Locus Technologies

  • NativeEnergy

  • ProcessMAP Corp.

  • SAP SE

  • SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

  • Simble Solutions Ltd.

  • Sphera Solutions Inc.

  • Wolters Kluwer NV

  • ENGIE SA

  • To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Carbon Accounting Software Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Carbon Accounting Software Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Carbon Accounting Software Market  Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The animation and gaming market share is expected to increase to USD 103.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.76%.

  • The property management software (PMS) market share is expected to increase to USD 610.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, BraveGen, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Epicor Software Corp., Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and ENGIE SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

  • 10.4 CarbonetiX

  • 10.5 ENGIE SA

  • 10.6 Greenstep Oy

  • 10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Lisam Systems SA

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-accounting-software-market-to-record-26-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--driven-by-need-to-reduce-the-overall-costs-incurred-by-enterprises---technavio-301592411.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The top reasons people are leaving their jobs right now, according to McKinsey. Hint: It’s not all about pay

    The reason more people are leaving their jobs has little to do with money.

  • Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

    Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan. The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages. "We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the latest in Koss' patent dispute between Apple.

  • Valero, Occidental, and 3 Other Oil Companies Pumping Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • General Motors’ Income Tumbles 40% on China Loss, Parts Shortages

    The auto maker’s weaker results reflect challenges with supply-chain disruptions, including a shortage of semiconductors.

  • Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

    Now, the agency has turned close attention to one of crypto's biggest players, and that has implications for the whole sector. According to Bloomberg News, the SEC is investigating Coinbase . The probe, which has not been made public, focuses on the listing of digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

  • Will you outlive your 401(k)? New rules calculating lifetime income have some flaws.

    Do you have any idea how much your 401(k) would provide each month in retirement? Probably not — until now.

  • 3M to spin out health care business; earplug business filing Chapter 11

    3M Co. said Tuesday it plans to split its $8.6 billion health care business into a separate publicly traded company.

  • China leads world in public EV charging connectors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the chart of the day, showing the global breakdown of EV charging connectors by country, as Tesla is reportedly expanding its network to non-Tesla drivers.

  • Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

    Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said. Gazprom could not be immediately reached for comment. On Monday, Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine was seen at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday versus 41.2 mcm a day earlier.

  • Drop in BlackRock's support for environmental, social resolutions

    BlackRock Inc, the world's No.1 asset manager, reported on Tuesday a sharp drop in its support for environmental and social-related shareholder resolutions, saying many were too prescriptive, while its backing for directors and executive pay held steady. BlackRock had warned in May it would back fewer shareholder resolutions because many were too constraining, requiring banks, for example, to stop funding energy companies, or directing their climate lobbying activities. The investment giant also cited November guidance https://www.sec.gov/corpfin/staff-legal-bulletin-14l-shareholder-proposals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that resulted in fewer shareholder resolutions being blocked by the regulator and 245 being put before investors, up 133% on the year.

  • 3M’s Earplug Business Files for Chapter 11

    The move came as 3M reported a drop in second-quarter revenue and cut its full-year sales and earnings outlook. Also, the conglomerate said it would create a new company from its healthcare businesses.

  • 4 Grocery Stocks to Buy Despite Inflationary Challenges

    Grocery stocks like Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), Dollar General Corporation (DG), TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) and General Mills, Inc. (GIS) are likely to perform well as demand is holding up despite surging commodity prices.

  • European Electricity Prices Rise to Records as Gas Costs Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices surged to records as Russia tightened its grip on European energy markets, deepening a crunch that’s threatening to plunge the continent’s largest economies into recession.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and

  • Big Tech earnings are about to determine the direction of the market

    Just five companies control nearly a quarter of the S&P 500 index's market cap, and they will all report earnings in the coming week, reports that could determine the direction of the market for weeks or months to come.