Carbon accounting software market size to grow by USD 9.61 billion from 2021 to 2026: CarbonetiX and Epicor Software Corp. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon accounting software market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66%. A few prominent vendors that offer carbon accounting software are Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Carbon accounting software market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global carbon accounting software market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and regional vendors. There are several growth opportunities for vendors, especially due to the growing demand for environmental sustainability and lowering emission levels globally. Vendors are adopting strategies such as collaborations and M&A to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage. They differentiate themselves based on factors such as service quality and innovation.

Vendor offerings -

CarbonetiX - The company offers automated business carbon footprint assessment. It also offers products such as end-use energy analysis & reporting, voltage optimization and power factor correction, carbon accounting software, lighting solutions, carbon offsets, refrigerant de-fouling, solar solutions, energy-efficient fans, and automatic utility bill processing.

Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers automated business carbon footprint assessment, which manages all emissions factors and provides automated integrations with common suppliers to reduce the time taken to load emissions data.

Greenstep Oy - The company offers carbon accounting software under the Sustainability brand.

Carbon accounting software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (telecommunication, oil and gas, technology, power and utilities, and others).

The telecommunication segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Telecom companies deploy carbon accounting software to monitor their carbon emissions and reduce their operational costs. Components that are responsible for carbon emissions in the telecom sector include antennas, feeders, cables, and other transmission equipment. In addition, passive components, such as telecom towers, sites, and others are responsible for carbon emissions.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global carbon accounting software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carbon accounting software market.

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the carbon accounting software market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than in Europe and South America. Concerns about increasing CO 2 emissions will drive the carbon accounting software market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Carbon accounting software market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is driving market growth. Carbon accounting software provides visibility of energy usage, which enables enterprises to identify appropriate cost-saving opportunities. The use of such software can help enterprises identify energy-intensive business activities, which can help reduce the use of energy. Enterprises can address inefficiencies and find ways to lower direct energy costs with the help of such software, which reduces the overall cost incurred by enterprises. Carbon accounting software also provides end-user enterprises with details about overall energy consumption patterns during a certain period. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global carbon accounting software market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions is a key trend in the market. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to reduce GHG emissions. This can be achieved by formulating energy-related rules and regulations. Organizations should adhere to GHG emission regulations by measuring and monitoring the levels of emissions. Non-compliance with such regulations can have a negative financial impact. The increasing demand for energy-efficient products is also compelling companies to use carbon accounting software. These factors are expected to support the growth of the global carbon accounting software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The difficulty in capturing energy usage data will challenge market growth during the forecast period. Collecting data about energy usage is critical for environmental sustainability. Most organizations rarely track their energy usage. Moreover, the calculation of carbon emissions involves tracking utility invoices for multiple buildings. It is challenging and time-consuming to estimate the use of energy by equipment such as chillers, trucks, fleet, remote offices, and generators. These factors will impede the growth of the global carbon accounting software market.

What are the key data covered in this carbon accounting software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the carbon accounting software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon accounting software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon accounting software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon accounting software market vendors

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 26.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

