U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,684.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,809.25
    +20.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.00
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5920
    -0.9630 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,966.16
    -946.90 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,454.21
    -22.66 (-0.08%)
     

Carbon accounting software market size to grow by USD 9.61 billion from 2021 to 2026: CarbonetiX and Epicor Software Corp. among key vendors - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon accounting software market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66%. A few prominent vendors that offer carbon accounting software are Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV. Discover some insights about the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Accounting Software Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Accounting Software Market

Carbon accounting software market – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape –

The global carbon accounting software market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and regional vendors. There are several growth opportunities for vendors, especially due to the growing demand for environmental sustainability and lowering emission levels globally. Vendors are adopting strategies such as collaborations and M&A to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage. They differentiate themselves based on factors such as service quality and innovation.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyze competitors' offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

  • CarbonetiX - The company offers automated business carbon footprint assessment. It also offers products such as end-use energy analysis & reporting, voltage optimization and power factor correction, carbon accounting software, lighting solutions, carbon offsets, refrigerant de-fouling, solar solutions, energy-efficient fans, and automatic utility bill processing.

  • Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers automated business carbon footprint assessment, which manages all emissions factors and provides automated integrations with common suppliers to reduce the time taken to load emissions data.

  • Greenstep Oy - The company offers carbon accounting software under the Sustainability brand.

  • For details about vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Carbon accounting software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (telecommunication, oil and gas, technology, power and utilities, and others).

  • The telecommunication segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Telecom companies deploy carbon accounting software to monitor their carbon emissions and reduce their operational costs. Components that are responsible for carbon emissions in the telecom sector include antennas, feeders, cables, and other transmission equipment. In addition, passive components, such as telecom towers, sites, and others are responsible for carbon emissions.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global carbon accounting software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carbon accounting software market.

  • North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the carbon accounting software market in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than in Europe and South America. Concerns about increasing CO2 emissions will drive the carbon accounting software market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For insights about global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a sample report

Carbon accounting software market Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is driving market growth. Carbon accounting software provides visibility of energy usage, which enables enterprises to identify appropriate cost-saving opportunities. The use of such software can help enterprises identify energy-intensive business activities, which can help reduce the use of energy. Enterprises can address inefficiencies and find ways to lower direct energy costs with the help of such software, which reduces the overall cost incurred by enterprises. Carbon accounting software also provides end-user enterprises with details about overall energy consumption patterns during a certain period. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global carbon accounting software market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions is a key trend in the market. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to reduce GHG emissions. This can be achieved by formulating energy-related rules and regulations. Organizations should adhere to GHG emission regulations by measuring and monitoring the levels of emissions. Non-compliance with such regulations can have a negative financial impact. The increasing demand for energy-efficient products is also compelling companies to use carbon accounting software. These factors are expected to support the growth of the global carbon accounting software market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The difficulty in capturing energy usage data will challenge market growth during the forecast period. Collecting data about energy usage is critical for environmental sustainability. Most organizations rarely track their energy usage. Moreover, the calculation of carbon emissions involves tracking utility invoices for multiple buildings. It is challenging and time-consuming to estimate the use of energy by equipment such as chillers, trucks, fleet, remote offices, and generators. These factors will impede the growth of the global carbon accounting software market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this carbon accounting software market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the carbon accounting software market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the carbon accounting software market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the carbon accounting software market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon accounting software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market size is estimated to increase by USD 261.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59%. This report extensively covers the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market segmentation by product (NDIR and chemical), fitting (wall mount and retrofit), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The carbon monoxide gas sensors market size is estimated to increase by USD 100.13 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers carbon monoxide gas sensors market segmentation by application (medical, petrochemical, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

26.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

  • 10.4 CarbonetiX

  • 10.5 ENGIE SA

  • 10.6 Greenstep Oy

  • 10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Lisam Systems SA

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Carbon Accounting Software Market
Global Carbon Accounting Software Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-accounting-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-61-billion-from-2021-to-2026-carbonetix-and-epicor-software-corp-among-key-vendors---technavio-301781046.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpOn New Year’s Eve, the logistics executive tapped on her phone to dep

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 million verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • The Most Striking Claims in The CFTC’s Lawsuit Against Binance

    (Bloomberg) -- The top US derivatives regulator’s lawsuit against crypto giant Binance Holdings Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao hammers at the company’s alleged concealment of rules violations in a breakneck pursuit of growth. Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpAs the Commodi

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • St. Louis sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts, joining other US cities

    The city of St. Louis, Missouri, said on Monday it was joining a number of major U.S. cities that are suing Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp for failing to install anti-theft technology in millions of their vehicles. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri follows similar actions taken by several U.S. cities to address increasing Hyundai and Kia thefts that use a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.