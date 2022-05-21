U.S. markets closed

Carbon Accounting Software Market Size to Grow by USD 9.61 billion| 37% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 26.97% in 2022 and a CAGR of 28.66% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, telecommunication, technology, power and utilities, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The carbon accounting software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Carbon Analytics Ltd.

  • CarbonetiX

  • ENGIE SA

  • Greenstep Oy

  • Intelex Technologies Inc.

  • Lisam Systems SA

  • SAP SE

  • SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

  • Simble Solutions Ltd.

  • Wolters Kluwer NV

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the carbon accounting software market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 37% of the global market growth. The US is a major country for the carbon accounting software market in North America. Concerns among corporations regarding increasing CO2 emission rates will drive the carbon accounting software market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The oil and gas segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Oil and gas enterprises need carbon accounting software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is driving the carbon accounting software market. The use of carbon accounting can help enterprises identify business activities that use more energy, which helps reduce the use of energy as well as resources. Thus, measuring the carbon footprint helps in reducing the overall costs incurred by enterprises.

The difficulty in capturing energy usage data will challenge the carbon accounting software market during the forecast period. However, most organizations rarely track their energy usage. Estimating the use of energy by equipment such as chillers, trucks, fleets, remote offices, and generators is complex and time-consuming.

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

  • 10.4 CarbonetiX

  • 10.5 ENGIE SA

  • 10.6 Greenstep Oy

  • 10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Lisam Systems SA

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

