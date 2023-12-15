Carbon capture project continues: Sutter County plant selected for cost-share negotiations with DOE

Dec. 14—In order to move forward with a commercial-scale carbon capture and storage project, the natural gas power generator Calpine Corporation was recently selected by the federal Department of Energy to enter negotiations for a cost-share agreement to help bring about the Sutter Decarbonization Project, the company announced on Thursday.

Upon completion, this project will capture up to 1.75 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year, helping California reach its goal of net zero emissions. By selecting the Decarbonization Project, the Department of Energy will advance Calpine's mission of furthering carbon capture and storage infrastructure to produce clean energy, officials said.

Calpine and the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations within the Department of Energy will begin negotiations for up to $270 million in the coming months, said Barbara McBride, director of Strategic Origination for Calpine.

Earlier this year, Calpine proposed a plan to deploy the state's first carbon capture installation in Sutter County to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), a major purchaser of power from the Sutter Energy Center, which is located just outside Yuba City's city limits.

Efforts by both SMUD and the state have pushed Calpine to address the amount of CO2 that the Sutter County plant produces. According to Calpine, its plan could capture as much as 95% of carbon emitted from the Sutter facility.

"We'll have more electricity and cleaner air in Northern California. Calpine has been a great partner of Sutter County since the turn of the century. This looks to be a win for the community," Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith told the Appeal.

The project will consist of building a pipeline 8 feet underground to capture carbon emissions at the Sutter Energy Center and store that carbon approximately 10 miles southwest of the facility, McBride said.

That pipeline will lead to a well deep underground, which will be coated and protected to ensure there are no leaks. Calpine officials previously said they plan to monitor the well and others to ensure potential negative impacts of storage aren't damaging the local water supply or any other important aspects of the environment.

Experts with Calpine previously said "there is no possibility of hazard" concerning the injection of CO2 into "the pore space of the sandstone" layers and that the CO2 that will be put underground will eventually become rock through a process called mineralization.

"We are very pleased and honored that the (Department of Energy) has recognized the quality of this project and the strength of Calpine's (carbon capture and storage) program," Calpine CEO Thad Hill said in a statement. "We are looking forward to working with the DOE on finalizing the cost-sharing agreement and with our other stakeholders in progressing the development of the Sutter Decarbonization Project. Carbon capture is an important technology for decarbonizing the electricity sector and the economy. Calpine is very grateful for the commitment and support for the project by our stakeholders."

The Sutter Decarbonization Project will effectively retrofit the Sutter Energy Center to utilize post-combustion carbon capture technology and is being developed in partnership with local stakeholders. Officials believe that this project will be integral to enhancing Sutter County's workforce development programs as responsible deployment of carbon capture and storage creates skilled labor.

"This project will equip Sutter County with infrastructure that is critical for California's transition to cleaner energy," said Karm Bains, chairman of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. "We applaud the (Department of Energy) and Calpine for partnering on a momentous (carbon storage) project in our community and look forward to working alongside Calpine to ensure robust community engagement throughout the development process."

To ensure a proper transition for energy workers throughout the region, Calpine will enter into a Project Labor Agreement with the California State Building and Construction Trades Council, officials said.

"The State Building Trades and our affiliates have been vocal supporters of carbon capture and its critical role in meeting California's clean energy goals," said Chris Hannan, president of the California State Building and Construction Trades Council in a statement. "We are excited to see the Sutter Decarbonization Project become a reality and look forward to partnering with Calpine in a Project Labor Agreement to ensure the infrastructure is built to the highest standards by skilled women and men receiving middle-class sustaining wages and benefits. Clean energy jobs are the future, and we appreciate that Calpine recognizes that workers cannot be left behind."