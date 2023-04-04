Carbon capture reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves money for Surrey school

FortisBC's carbon capture program advances Southridge School's sustainability efforts

SURREY, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) invests in innovative ways to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions including small-scale carbon capture technology to decrease GHG emissions and save energy for commercial customers. The most recent carbon capture unit was installed this week at Southridge School in South Surrey.

Carbon capture technology decreases greenhouse gas emissions and saves energy. (CNW Group/FortisBC)

"Our goal is to ensure our customers have access to technologies that can lower greenhouse gas emissions in sustainable and affordable ways," said Bea Bains, manager, energy products and services at FortisBC. "As part of our pilot program, Southridge School was able to take advantage of FortisBC rebates to help offset the purchase of a carbon capture unit."

The unit attaches to a natural gas boiler or hot water tank and captures carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, which would otherwise be vented into the atmosphere, and turns them into potassium carbonate, a versatile mineral and solid byproduct used in making pharmaceuticals and soap as well as, manufacturing glass. The unit also saves energy by capturing heat and redistributing it for heating needs around the building.

The carbon capture process can allow commercial customers to reduce up to 5,400 kilograms of CO2 reduction per unit per year. 1 The technology can also decrease energy consumption by up to 10 per cent, depending on the boiler, hot water tank, or furnace size.

"Southridge School is committed to being an active and contributing steward of the environment and the installation of the carbon capture unit is an exciting step towards this goal," said Drew Stephens, Head of School at Southridge. "The unit will help us save energy, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and provide a valuable learning opportunity for our K-12 students. Our school community is extremely grateful to FortisBC for helping to make this a reality for us."

FortisBC invests approximately 3.5 million every year in piloting new technologies to help British Columbians save money and lower GHG emissions. Southridge School is the seventh location to receive a carbon capture unit in the Lower Mainland through FortisBC's pilot program.

For more information about carbon capture or to participate in the pilot program, visit: fortisbc.com/carboncapture.

About FortisBC Energy Inc.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,096 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,075,595 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates approximately 51,174 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc.

About Southridge School

Founded in 1995, Southridge is a K-12 independent school in South Surrey, developing well-rounded students with the love of learning, character, and confidence to make a difference in the world. We offer a supportive environment where students can discover, explore, and share their interests and passions through our four pillars: academics, arts, athletics, and service. To learn more, visit www.southridge.ca.

______________________________________ 1 2,905 kg of carbon emissions per unit per year through heat recovery and direct capture, and 5,400 kg of CO2 reduction per unit per year based on a lifecycle analysis provided from University of British Columbia.

