Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market to Hit USD 7.00 Billion by 2028; Rising Need to Lower Carbon Emission to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market are Fluor Corporation, ExxonMobil, Carbon Engineering, ADNOC Group, Equinor, China National Petroleum Corporation, Dakota Gasification Company, Shell, BP, Chevron, Linde, Total, Aker Solutions, and NRG Energy

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon capture and sequestration market size is projected to grow USD 7.00 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The market will gain traction from the increasing partnerships between industry giants to commercialize the CCS technology by completing large scale production facilities. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the CCS market size was USD 1.96 billion in 2020.

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market for CCS consists of a large number of prominent companies that are presently trying to engage in partnerships and collaborations with other local companies for gaining a competitive edge.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/carbon-capture-and-sequestration-market-100819


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

19.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 7.00 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.96 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

By End-Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery {EOR} and Dedicated Storage & Treatment), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others)

Growth Drivers

Increasing Government Action Plans to Curb Emissions of Greenhouse Gases to Aid Growth

Natural Gas Processing Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Demand for Energy


Driving Factor-

Increasing Government Action Plans to Curb Emissions of Greenhouse Gases to Aid Growth

The governments of various countries are introducing stringent action plans to eliminate the problem of carbon emissions and to normalize climate change for a longer period of time. The major driver for the carbon capture and sequestration market growth is the implementation of stern steps for curbing and monitoring the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from every power generation facility.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), for instance, mentioned that the global energy-related CO2 emissions was 32.2 gigatonnes (Gt) in 2015. It surged to 33.3 Gt in 2019, thereby exhibiting an increase of up to 3.4% in only 5 years. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to impact the market for CCS severely backed by the halting of operations in various countries.

COVID-19 Impact:

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy. Various companies have halted their operations because of the disruptions in supply chains and complete lockdown measures implemented by the regulatory bodies. The medical institutions are striving to provide vaccine in an attempt to dwindle the effects of pandemic. Our reports would help you in regaining business confidence by selecting the best strategy.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/carbon-capture-and-sequestration-market-100819


Market Segments:

Natural Gas Processing Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Demand for Energy

Based on capture source, the market is divided into chemicals, natural gas processing, fertilizers production, power generation, and others. Out of these, the natural gas processing segment earned 42.5% in terms of CCS market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the presence of high capacity production plants, as well as the increasing demand for energy. In addition to this, the rising production of oil and gas worldwide is further leading to the construction of new processing facilities. It would also contribute to the growth of this segment.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Fueled by Rising Investments in Research & Development Activities

In 2020, North America generated USD 1.42 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market on account of the presence of several high-capacity CCS plants in this region. Coupled with this, the rising number of investments in numerous research & development activities would propel growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow considerably owing to the presence of high volume storage locations, mainly across the subsea gas and oil reservoirs in this region.


Quick Buy - Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100819


Competitive Landscape:

Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

  • July 2021: Shell announced its objectives to construct a large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility in Alberta, Canada. The plant is projected to seize CO2 from the company’s chemical and refinery plant store 300 million tonnes of carbon over its lifespan.

  • July 2020: Four major companies signed an agreement to create a carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) system for capturing and using carbon dioxide in Singapore.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

  • Fluor Corporation

  • ExxonMobil

  • Carbon Engineering Ltd.

  • ADNOC Group

  • Equinor

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

  • Dakota Gasification Company

  • Shell

  • BP

  • Chevron

  • Linde

  • Total

  • Aker Solutions

  • NRG Energy


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbon-capture-and-sequestration-market-100819

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Research Methodology

  • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

  • Key Emerging Trends

  • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc.

  • Latest Technological Advancement

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Porters Five Forces Analysis

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/carbon-capture-and-sequestration-market-100819



