Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Global Market for Carbon Capture and Storage

The global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$780.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 366 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): An Introduction

Types of CCS Technologies

Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion

Pre-Combustion

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

CO2 Compression

CO2 Transportation

CO2 Storage

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Emerges as an Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future

Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)

Key Climate Change Indicators

COVID-19 Underlines Significance of Carbon Capture to Mitigate Climate Change

Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?

Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for Years 1880 to 2020

Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000 Through 2020

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2020

Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies

Outlook

Favorable Policies to Drive Growth

Challenging Scenario for CCS

Regional Review

Market Drivers

Government Support

Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide

Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies

Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations

Public Outreach

Market Inhibitors

High Cost of CCS

Environmental Concerns & Challenges

Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders

Financing in CCS

Market Uncertainty

Technological Uncertainty

Global CCS Project Landscape

Number of Large-Scale Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Facilities Worldwide by Status: 2020

CO2 Capture and Storage Annual Capacity (Mtpa) by Stage: 2010, 2015, and 2020 .

Commercial CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced and Early Development: 2020

A Peek into Important Global Projects

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by Technology: 2020E

Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels): 2019

Demand for CO2 Storage Takes a Hit as Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times amid the Pandemic

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -May 2021

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021

Growing Emphasis on Hydrogen Production with CCS Augurs Well

Leveraging Blue Hydrogen

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Power Sector

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Relevance of CCS in Bioenergy Domain

Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage: The New Upcoming Vertical

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger Demand

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040

Rising Contribution from Oil & Gas Industry

Aligning Energy Assets to Carbon Capture

Capturing Carbon from Atmosphere

Startups Enter the Fray

R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace

Select Recent Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

