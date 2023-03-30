Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities
Global Market for Carbon Capture and Storage
Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$780.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured) -
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
BP plc
Chevron Corporation
Emissions Reduction Alberta
Equinor ASA
GE Power
HTC CO2 Systems Corp.
Japan CCS Co., Ltd.
Schlumberger Limited
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.
Svante Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
366
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$7.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
11.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): An Introduction
Types of CCS Technologies
Carbon Capture
Post-Combustion
Pre-Combustion
Oxy-Fuel Combustion
CO2 Compression
CO2 Transportation
CO2 Storage
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
The Pandemic Emerges as an Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future
Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric Tons Per Year)
Key Climate Change Indicators
COVID-19 Underlines Significance of Carbon Capture to Mitigate Climate Change
Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?
Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for Years 1880 to 2020
Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2000 Through 2020
Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?
Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2020
Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies
Outlook
Favorable Policies to Drive Growth
Challenging Scenario for CCS
Regional Review
Market Drivers
Government Support
Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide
Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies
Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations
Public Outreach
Market Inhibitors
High Cost of CCS
Environmental Concerns & Challenges
Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders
Financing in CCS
Market Uncertainty
Technological Uncertainty
Global CCS Project Landscape
Number of Large-Scale Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Facilities Worldwide by Status: 2020
CO2 Capture and Storage Annual Capacity (Mtpa) by Stage: 2010, 2015, and 2020 .
Commercial CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced and Early Development: 2020
A Peek into Important Global Projects
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by Technology: 2020E
Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels): 2019
Demand for CO2 Storage Takes a Hit as Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times amid the Pandemic
Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -May 2021
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2021
Growing Emphasis on Hydrogen Production with CCS Augurs Well
Leveraging Blue Hydrogen
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Power Sector
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50
Growing Relevance of CCS in Bioenergy Domain
Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage: The New Upcoming Vertical
Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger Demand
World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market
Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040
Rising Contribution from Oil & Gas Industry
Aligning Energy Assets to Carbon Capture
Capturing Carbon from Atmosphere
Startups Enter the Fray
R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace
Select Recent Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhbsy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900