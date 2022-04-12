U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,088.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,966.00
    -34.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.20
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.26
    +2.97 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.40
    +13.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7010
    +0.3160 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,008.05
    -2,225.09 (-5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.61
    -49.56 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

CARBON (CO2) token will be listed in DigiFinex - Crypto Centralized Exchange - on April, 22nd, 2022, embracing the Earth Day.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHI Group, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHIG
  • PHIL
PHI Group, Inc.
PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group, Inc.

CARBON (CO2) token will be listed in DigiFinex
CARBON (CO2) token will be listed in DigiFinex

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds) ), the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.CO2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Listing Agreement with DigiFinex, the Top 10 Volume Crypto Centralized Exchange in the world.

According to the Agreement, CARBON token (symbol: CO2) will be listed in DigiFinex exchange and available for trading on April 22nd 2022. CO2 will be traded together with other 425 listed coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. Currently, CO2 will be paired with USDT.

Apparently, the listing day of April 22nd is the same day as the Earth Day 2022, where Earth Day, also known as International Mother Earth Day, which the main aim is to raise awareness about the growing concerns of overpopulation, loss of biodiversity, and depleting quality of the environment. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet” which expect people to act in a bold way, innovate in a broad way, and implement in an equitable manner. Having CO2 listed in DigiFinex, gives everyone equal opportunity to invest in our planet, with transparent procedures, fast, and hassle free.

Mr. Oscar Or, Chief Commercial Officer of DigiFinex, Ltd, stated: “We are very proud and excited to announce the listing of the CARBON (CO2) project, founded by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP and PHI Group, Inc., which are the global key leaders in the Carbon Credit transition solutions and leveraging with latest blockchain technology and cryptocurrency concepts.

ESG and Climate change are the most important topics in recent days. We are looking forward to the success of the Carbon team in bringing more innovative solutions to improve the health of the Earth and become the most impactful leaders in the industry.”

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, added: “We are very happy and enthusiastic to be listed in DigiFinex which is the top 10 volume crypto exchange in the world. With a proven exchange systems and strong investor communities (visit by 2.4 million users/ week), we believe it can attract many green investors to the market and participate healing the earth.

Our website https://co2-1-0.io has provided 2 unique modules, i.e. Project Owner module for carbon credits origination, and Carbon Offset module for company/ corporation and individual who wants to offset their carbon footprint. With the CO2 token listed in the DigiFinex will accelerate combating climate change. In general, now we have more effective and efficient way to reach net zero carbon target accordingly.”

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (www.CO2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive new carbon market (voluntary and compliancy market) using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and Six Sigma (6σ) methodology, which will empower the real environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy savings, heat recovery, industrial waste, agriculture, forestry, and many other new technologies), which projects have started in the USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap, and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed CertiK audit, which is #1 security audits for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. based in Wyoming, USA, with a fast-growing community named “Carbonian" all over the world.

About DigiFinex Ltd.

Digifinex is a global top 15 Exchange (Ranked by Coingecko) founded in 2017, with Headquarter located in Singapore. DigiFinex is providing more than 400 digital currency trading pairs, credit card to crypto channels and crypto-related products such spot trading, margin trading, crypto fund and loans. With in-house developed security system and multiple fail-safe layers design, DigiFinex is giving customers a bank-graded protection and become the best option for one-stop digital management platform in Global.

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:
CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.
Email: contact@CO2-1-0.io
Phone: +1-714-642-0571

DIGIFINEX LTD
Email: cooperation@digifinex.com

PHI Group, Inc.
Email: info@phiglobal.com
Phone: +1-714-793-2977

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • World Markets Are Falling Again With Echoes of the 2018 Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The feel-good days for global markets at the end of March are firmly over.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEverything from stocks to bonds is falling -- even oil has pulled back f

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Amazon Stock Slipped on Monday

    Monday was an exception, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) floating $12.75 billion of debt. Amazon's unsecured senior debt was issued in seven parts, all of which have different coupons and maturities. At least the interest payments are consistent throughout the series; for each, those disbursements will be effected on April 13 and Oct. 13 of every year starting this October.

  • Pair of Drugmakers Soar in Meme-Like Session on Study Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Two biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed a meme-like day on Monday, surging at least twofold on promising results.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItVeru Inc. more than tripled intra

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]