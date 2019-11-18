Carbon Credits Won’t Be Travel’s Saving Grace

(Bloomberg) -- Greta Thunberg is once again sailing across the Atlantic, and travelers everywhere are being reminded: There’s never been a more depressing time to fly.

That’s not just because of shrinking seats. With air transit accounting for from 2% to 2.5% of global carbon dioxide emissions, travelers are having to weigh their consciences against their desire to see the planet in all its (thawing) glory.

For most people, buying carbon offsets is far more realistic than hitching a transatlantic ride on a yacht or never flying at all. But do they work? The answer is murky as jet fuel.

How Carbon Offsets Work—and Why They Often Don’t

A carbon credit is defined as a unit that funds the removal of one metric ton of carbon from the environment. Depending on the project your credit is funding, the price of that unit can fluctuate widely: Protecting forest is far more affordable, so credits cost less than building clean cooking stoves in third-world countries, for instance.

But the system has plenty of flaws. In an expose she published in May, ProPublica reporter Lisa Song found that many offset projects don’t deliver on the gains they promise, instead functioning as ineffective passes for companies and consumers to increase their carbon footprint, guilt-free. “If the world were graded on the historic reliability of carbon offsets, the result would be a solid F,” Song wrote.

On an individual level, contributions funded by credits can sit in a coffer until they reach a critical threshold; by then, the project they were meant to fund might have already be complete (or have been axed). Multiple companies can raise credits for the same projects, with both counting reductions as their own successes—a “double counting” effect. A project’s potential to remove carbon can be overestimated.

It gets even more complicated. Forestry credits may seem the most straightforward: Plant or protect a tree, or suck up atmospheric carbon. But they can have poor transparency. (Would those trees still be standing if you hadn’t donated?) Deleterious side effects can occur, too; bamboo is a fast-growing, effective carbon sink, but it’s also an invasive species. Some projects operate on a for-profit basis. Some agencies take exorbitant fees.

And since these are just worst practices, none of that takes into consideration best practices, which include engaging local communities and creating social benefits. In the developing world, for instance, improved cookstoves can avert the use of timber for kindling, thereby slowing deforestation and improving the quality of life (in health and time spent gathering materials) for their beneficiaries.

Figuring out how to offset is just as fraught as figuring how much. “You can put the same flight route into different carbon calculators and come up with an extraordinary range in output levels,” says George Morgan-Grenville, founder of luxury tour outfit Red Savannah, which this month launched a long-term plan to carbon-neutralize its internal operations and offset its clients’ adventures. That’s because a lot of factors can change your footprint as you fly from point A to point B, including which cabin you’re sitting in, what type of airplane you’re on, whether your route is direct, and how much luggage you carry.

Inconvenient Truths Make for a Convenient Industry Shift

Luckily, it’s getting easier to cut through all this noise.

“We want to bring transparency to an otherwise unregulated market,” says Jodi Manning, who oversees travel partnerships as vice president and director of marketing at Cool Effect, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform for vetted carbon projects.

Three months ago, Manning overhauled the company’s two-year-old travel calculator, allowing consumers to clearly see—in just three clicks—how much it would cost to offset a flight, and where that money would go. “We need to make sure our buyer understands how much is going to the projects and how much is going to the fee.”

The new features help travelers see that offsetting flights can be both affordable and effective—just $10 for a medium-haul ticket—which has multiplied individual donations sevenfold. (It also helps that Cool Edge has excellent documentation on each project it funds, whether it’s building wind turbines in Costa Rica or American Indian-run methane-capture initiatives in Colorado.)

