U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    -18.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,725.00
    -101.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,824.25
    -85.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.00
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.92
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    -0.19 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0720
    -0.0930 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,631.24
    -316.21 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.96
    -16.32 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.92
    +7.56 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Carbon Dioxide Market to Reach $13.65 Billion by 2028 | With a CAGR of 3.6%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in carbon dioxide market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide (France), Sicgil India limited (India), Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.(U.S.), Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.(U.S.), The Messer Group GmbH (Germany) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global carbon dioxide market size was USD 10.36 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.69 billion in 2021 to USD 13.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2021-2028 period.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a greenhouse gas that is released into the atmosphere primarily through the burning of fossil fuels. The future of CO2 in the business world is closely tied to the transition to renewable energy sources and the implementation of measures to reduce emissions. According to our expert researchers, this gas is utilized in numerous industries for several applications that are generally attained during the generation of hydrogen by steam reforming of natural gas or the making of ethanol by fermentation process.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Linde plc (Ireland)

  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Air Liquide (France)

  • Sicgil India limited (India)

  • Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.(U.S.)

  • Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.(U.S.)

  • The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

  • SOL Spa (Italy)

  • POET, LLC (U.S.)

  • Reliant Gases (U.S.)

  • India Glycols Limited (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

3.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 13.65 Billion

Base Year

2020

Carbon Dioxide Market Size in 2021

USD 10.69 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

250

Segments Covered

By End-Use and Regional

Carbon Dioxide Market
Growth Drivers

Surging Usage in Medical and Food & Beverage Industries to Fuel Development of Market

Procurement Engaged by Chief Companies to Support Market Growth

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

Segmentation

On the basis of the end-use industry

  • food & beverage

  • oil & gas

  • metal fabrication

  • medical

In terms of region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Amongst these segments, food & beverage accounts for the major share of the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Surging Usage in Medical and Food & Beverage Industries to Fuel Development of Market

In the medical industry, carbon dioxide (CO2) is utilized as an insufflation gas in various applications involving insignificantly aggressive surgery to alleviate body hollows, cryotherapy, as well as respiratory stimulation. The gas is also utilized for tissue freezing, and tooth sensitivity valuation. Moreover, the widespread usage of CO2 in the promptly increasing medical industry is anticipated to power the carbon dioxide market growth.

Regional Insights

North America is categorized by an increase in demand for oil recovery applications, thus endorsing the usage of this gas in the region.

Asia Pacific held the largest carbon dioxide market share and was worth USD 3.80 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific is the biggest and fastest-developing region owing to great demand from food & beverage, and medical industries.

The market in Europe is to be administered by the utilization of the gas for carbonation of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the food & beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape

Procurement Engaged by Chief Companies to Support Market Growth

The prominent players in the market repetitively opt for effective tactics to reinforce their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with confronting least possible hindrances. One such proficient strategy is obtaining competitive companies and further safeguarding financial benefit for both the involved companies.

Industry Future Development

This transition is being driven by government regulations, consumer demand for sustainable products and services, and increasing pressure from investors to address the risk of climate change.

As a result, businesses that can effectively reduce their carbon footprint and transition to clean energy are likely to see increased demand and growth opportunities in the future. Additionally, businesses that can develop and commercialize technologies that can capture and utilize CO2 could also see significant growth.

Latest Carbon Dioxide Market Research

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a greenhouse gas that plays a significant role in Earth's climate. Research on CO2 focuses on understanding its sources and sinks, as well as its effects on the Earth's climate and biosphere. Scientists study the natural processes that regulate the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, as well as the impact of human activities such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation.

Additionally, research on CO2 capture and storage aims to develop technologies to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants and other industrial sources. Other research focuses on the impacts of CO2 on agriculture, forestry, and ecosystems, and developing strategies to adapt to the changing climate.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Dioxide Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Carbon Dioxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By End-Use Industry (Volume/Value)

      • Food & Beverage

      • Oil & Gas

      • Metal Fabrication

      • Medical

      • Others

    • By Region (Volume/Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Carbon Dioxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By End-Use Industry (Volume/Value)

      • Food & Beverage

      • Oil & Gas

      • Metal Fabrication

      • Medical

      • Others

    • By Country (Volume/Value)

      • U.S.

        • By End-Use Industry (Volume/Value)

          • Food & Beverage

          • Oil & Gas

          • Metal Fabrication

          • Medical

          • Others

TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What industries use carbon dioxide?

Answer: Globally, some 230 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide (CO2) are used every year. The largest consumer is the fertiliser industry, where 130 Mt CO2 is used in urea manufacturing, followed by oil and gas

2. What are the 3 largest sources of carbon dioxide?

Answer: These sources are present in three main areas: fuel combustion activities, industrial processes and natural- gas processing. The largest CO2 emissions by far result from the oxidation of carbon when fossil fuels are burned.

Check out more Related Insights by Fortune Business Insights:

Industrial Gases Market Size Worth USD 148.16 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR

Carbon Black Market Share, Size, and Global Forecast [2020-2027] | Fortune Business Insights™

Carbon Fiber Market to Grow USD 4,088.8 Million by 2028 | Carbon Fiber Industry Share, Worldwide Trends, Competitive Research, and Growth Rate

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • Google is cutting 346 workers in the Bay Area, including at the Googleplex

    Less than a week after Google announced it was slashing 12,000 workers, it laid out just how many would be cut in the Bay Area and statewide.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn

    Most of the top 10 high-growth jobs "help companies do more with less." Many seem to be middle manager positions.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved For Retirement Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • Amazon prescription drug plan is ‘simplicity, affordability’ needed in pharma space: Doctor

    Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vin Gupta speaks with Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani about Amazon's new prescription drug plan, how it will work, and who it is meant for.

  • China’s Economic Recovery May Keep Natural Gas Market Tight in 2023, Top Exporter Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery could keep the natural gas market tight this year, said Australia’s biggest exporter.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe real impact of Beijing’s exit from C

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Gasoline Prices Are on the Rise Again—and Stocks of Refiners Are Soaring

    U.S. prices are up an average of 35 cents a gallon so far in 2023. The rise is helping propel stocks like Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum.

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • 3M Shares Drop to Three-Month Low on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled

    3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year. Its sales declined 6% over the quarter compared to year-on-year figures, totaling $8.1 billion. "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and economic softening, our team took actions to position 3M for future success," 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said, calling the planned manufacturing job cuts “a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes."

  • Afraid of Being Fired? Consider Working a ‘Forever Job’ With the Federal Government

    According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 6 million Americans who are unemployed. Though that's still less than pandemic levels, it's not exactly...

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.