Carbon Dioxide Removal Market Growing Immensely at a 17.73% CAGR from 2023-2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Carbon Dioxide Removal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology Type (Biochar, Direct Air Capture (DAC), Enhanced/Carbon Mineralization, Ocean Alkalinization) And Application (Finance Sector, The Technology Sector)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global carbon dioxide removal market is estimated to reach over USD 2073.41 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.73% during the forecast period.

Many governments are making significant investments in the creation of innovative substitutes to effectively capture carbon from various sources. The organizations concentrate on gathering information on potential new sites for the storage and use of sequestered gases. They support the creation of several carbon capture technologies as well. For instance, the FLExible Carbon Capture and Storage (FLECCS) project will get a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) of USD 11.5 million in July 2020.





The program intends to support new natural gas power generation systems and upgrade existing buildings that urgently require carbon capture and sequestration. Additionally, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) is a tertiary oil recovery process utilized to recover over 65% of the total recoverable oil in place not produced through primary and secondary phases. The market for carbon capture and storage is being driven by increased efforts to reduce the maximum levels of carbon dioxide produced by the production and use of fossil fuels.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Carbon Engineering Ltd. and Occidental Petroleum Corp built a carbon removal facility in the U.S. Permian Basin. The facility would be able to use direct air capture technology to remove 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the environment every year.

List of Prominent Players in the Carbon Dioxide Removal Market:

Climeworks

Global Thermostat

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Arca

Cella Mineral Storage Inc.

Bussme Energy AB

Carbofex Ltd.

Oregon Biochar Solutions

Wakefield BioChar

Novocarbo GmbH

Carbicrete

Neustark Ag

Ebb Carbon

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CarbonFree

Carbfix hf.

Blue Planet Systems

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

HEIMDAL

Charm Industrial





Carbon Dioxide Removal Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 485.35 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 2073.41 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 17.73 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Tons), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Technology Type And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Many countries have put up stringent action plans to control climate change and reduce overall carbon emissions over the short and long term. The market size is expected to be further complemented by stringent initiatives to track and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from power-producing plants. As an effect, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in February 2020 that worldwide energy-related CO2 emissions grew to 33.3 Giga-tons (G.T.) in 2019 from 32.2 GT in 2015, demonstrating an increase of more than 3.4% in just five years.

Challenges:

The growth of the carbon capture and sequestration business may be hampered by the need for significant capital expenditure to put up large-scale systems. To keep systems operating at their best, the projects also require significant annual operations expenses. Moreover, the ability of high-capacity plants to capture many MTPA of CO2 also restricts the spread of technology across different nations. Additionally, chances for maximizing hydrocarbon output through CO2-based EOR activities have declined as a result of the sudden drop in global crude oil prices.

Regional Trends:

The North America Carbon Dioxide Removal Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future. The growth in substantial investments made in various R&D projects and numerous high-capacity CCS units exist. The regional expansion has also benefited from financial initiatives by local governments in the area. The introduction of new projects, inexpensive drilling for injection wells, and significant storage capacity in enormous subsurface formations are further essential aspects boosting the prognosis for the region.





Segmentation of Carbon Dioxide Removal Market-

By Technology Type-

Biochar

Direct Air Capture (DAC)

Enhanced/Carbon Mineralization

Ocean Alkalinization

Others

By Carbon Credit Buyer-

Finance Sector

Technology Sector

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

