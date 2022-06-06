U.S. markets closed

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market- Owing to Cost Reductions and Energy Efficiency Properties, Fact.MR Study opines Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 1.07 Billion by 2032

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market to Surge Ahead at 9.6% CAGR through 2032, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- : Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global carbon felt and graphite felt market is anticipated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 1.07 billion by the end of 2032. The market registered a CAGR of 7.6% during the period of 2017-2021.

Rise in demand for high-performance batteries in addition to superior conduct of carbon felt in high temperatures are factors that are augmenting market growth. Also, rapid growth in demand for renewable energy is creating new opportunities for carbon felt and graphite felt manufacturers in the global market.

For Critical Insights on Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4950

Carbon felt and graphite felt are used in high-temperature refractory insulations owing to their flexible properties and in high-performance batteries and furnaces for energy-saving purposes. These materials are produced by matting, condensing, and pressing fibers and possess structural stability, high insulating properties, and are cost-effective as well.

Europe follows with a 26.5% market share owing to moderate growth of the automotive and electrical component sectors. The Europe carbon felt and graphite felt market is projected to expand at 8.3% CAGR over the forecast years of 2022-2032.

How is the Asia Pacific Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Faring?

“Asia Pacific Market Growth Led by India and China”

The Asia Pacific carbon felt and graphite felt market accounts for 29% of the global market share. The East Asia and South Asia & Oceania markets are predicted to register very high CAGRs of 15.6% and 13.4%, respectively, over the decade.

This high market growth is attributed to demand escalation for eco-friendly products such as batteries and enhanced focus on controlling emissions in these regions. Emerging economies such as India and China are poised to hold high market shares in these regions over the years to come.

To learn more about Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4950

Key Segments Covered in the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Industry Survey

  • Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Raw Material :

    • PAN

    • Pitch

    • Rayon

  • Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Type :

    • Carbon Felt

    • Graphite Felt

  • Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market by Application :

    • Furnaces

    • Batteries

    • Filters

    • Other Applications

Competitive Landscape
Key players in the market are focusing on introducing lightweight products that have few impurities, excellent oxidation resistance, and also outstanding chemical & heat resistance.

  • Toray Industries Inc. acquired SK Chemicals in 2021. This acquisition is likely to mark the entry of the company into the carbon fiber composite material market.

  • Fiber Materials Inc. was acquired by Spirit AeroSystems in 2020. This acquisition is in line with the strategic growth objectives of the company and will lead to the diversification of its consumer base.

Get Customization on Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4950

Key players in the Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

  • SGL Carbon

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Kureha Corporation

  • Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

  • Beijing Great Wall Co. Ltd.

  • Advanced Graphite Materials

  • Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd.

  • Anssen Metallurgy Group Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Study

  • The global carbon felt and graphite felt market is currently valued at US$ 429.5 million, after having witnessed 7.6% CAGR over the period of 2017-2021.

  • Under the raw material segment, PAN dominates the market with 46.9% market share, and is projected to rise at 9.6% CAGR during the forecast years.

  • Under the type segment, carbon felt dominates the market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% to exceed a valuation of US$ 686 million by the end of 2032.

  • Under the application segment, furnaces lead the market, with demand projected to increase at a CAGR of 10.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 455.9 Million by 2032.

  • Based on region, demand for carbon felt and graphite felt is expected to increase at higher CAGRs of 10.4% and 10.7% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, over the forecast period.

  • Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent 59.5% of the overall market share in 2022.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Sodium Sulphite Market - Industrial grade sodium sulphite has covered nearly 70% of the market share, and has maintained its supremacy in the market, attributed to high end-use consumption such as chemical intermediates, oil & field recovery, bleaching, etc.

Technical Textile Market - The global technical textile market size is estimated at US$ 220 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 370 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years.

Textile Market - The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

Phosphate Rock Market - The global phosphate rock market size was valued at US$ 21.41 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 28.86 Bn worldwide by the end of 2032.

Flat Glass Market - The global flat glass market was valued at US$ 274 Bn in 2021, and is expected to gain a significant position in the market with a steady CAGR rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Sodium Chlorate Market - The global sodium chlorate market size has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade.

Abrasives Market - The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Sodium Diacetate Market - Sodium Diacetate is a sodium salt of acetic acid and has wide applications in bakery, cereals, snacks, instant food, sauces, dressings, and pet food. In meat and meat products, sodium diacetate is used as an acidity regulator.

Sodium Methylparaben Market - Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries.

