Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market | Technavio predicts 28.95% YOY growth in 2021

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is set to grow by 47.92 thousand MT during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Factors such as excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber and stringent regulations in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market is segmented as below:

  • Material

  • Application

  • Geography

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market in the diversified metals and mining industry include Composite Holding Co., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market size

  • Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market trends

  • Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market industry analysis

The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increased production capacity of automotive in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with carbon fiber will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber in the automotive composites market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of carbon fiber in the automotive composites market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber in the automotive composites market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Exterior components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Interior components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Structural and powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chassis systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Long fiber thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sheet molding compound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Prepreg - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Short fiber thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Composite Holding Co.

  • DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti.

  • Hexcel Corp.

  • Kureha Corp.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG

  • Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

  • SGL Carbon SE

  • Solvay SA

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-fiber-in-automotive-composites-market--technavio-predicts-28-95-yoy-growth-in-2021--301369546.html

SOURCE Technavio

