Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market | Technavio predicts 28.95% YOY growth in 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is set to grow by 47.92 thousand MT during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download a Free Sample Report to know more
Factors such as excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber and stringent regulations in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market is segmented as below:
Material
Application
Geography
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45367
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market in the diversified metals and mining industry include Composite Holding Co., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market size
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market trends
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market industry analysis
The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increased production capacity of automotive in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with carbon fiber will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market - Global carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented by type (thermoset and thermoplastics), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports equipment, and automotive parts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market - Global advanced polymer composites market is segmented by end-user (aerospace, automotive, energy, marine, and others), fiber type (glass, carbon, and aramid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber in the automotive composites market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of carbon fiber in the automotive composites market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber in the automotive composites market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Exterior components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Interior components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Structural and powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Chassis systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Long fiber thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sheet molding compound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Prepreg - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Short fiber thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Composite Holding Co.
DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti.
Hexcel Corp.
Kureha Corp.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG
Scott Bader Co. Ltd.
SGL Carbon SE
Solvay SA
Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/carbon-fiber-in-the-automotive-composites-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-carbon-fiber-in-the-automotive-compositesmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-fiber-in-automotive-composites-market--technavio-predicts-28-95-yoy-growth-in-2021--301369546.html
SOURCE Technavio