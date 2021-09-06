Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market | Technavio predicts 28.95% YOY growth in 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is set to grow by 47.92 thousand MT during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download a Free Sample Report to know more

Factors such as excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber and stringent regulations in the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market is segmented as below:

Material

Application

Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45367

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market in the diversified metals and mining industry include Composite Holding Co., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market size

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market trends

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market industry analysis

The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increased production capacity of automotive in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with carbon fiber will hamper the market growth.

Story continues

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market - Global carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented by type (thermoset and thermoplastics), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, sports equipment, and automotive parts), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market - Global advanced polymer composites market is segmented by end-user (aerospace, automotive, energy, marine, and others), fiber type (glass, carbon, and aramid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber in the automotive composites market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of carbon fiber in the automotive composites market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber in the automotive composites market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Exterior components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Interior components - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Structural and powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chassis systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Long fiber thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sheet molding compound - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Prepreg - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Short fiber thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Composite Holding Co.

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti.

Hexcel Corp.

Kureha Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG

Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/carbon-fiber-in-the-automotive-composites-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-carbon-fiber-in-the-automotive-compositesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-fiber-in-automotive-composites-market--technavio-predicts-28-95-yoy-growth-in-2021--301369546.html

SOURCE Technavio