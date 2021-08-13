U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market | Analysing Growth in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market by Application and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The carbon fiber prepreg market is estimated to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growth of wind power capacities and the emerging demand from developing economies will drive the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market during 2021-2025. However, high costs related to carbon composites might hamper the market growth.

The increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the hazardous environment of production and lack of biodegradability is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors are considered for analysis: financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is classified into thermoset and thermoplastics. The thermoset segment will offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Prepreg Market in North America - Prepreg market in North America is segmented by type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, and others), and geography (the US and Canada).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market - Global advanced polymer composites market is segmented by end-user (aerospace, automotive, energy, marine, and others), fiber type (glass, carbon, and aramid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Gurit Holding AG

  • Hexcel Corp.

  • Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

  • SGL Carbon SE

  • Solvay SA

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

