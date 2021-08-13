Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market | Analysing Growth in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The carbon fiber prepreg market is estimated to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 8%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growth of wind power capacities and the emerging demand from developing economies will drive the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market during 2021-2025. However, high costs related to carbon composites might hamper the market growth.
The increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the hazardous environment of production and lack of biodegradability is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors are considered for analysis: financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is classified into thermoset and thermoplastics. The thermoset segment will offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Prepreg Market in North America - Prepreg market in North America is segmented by type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive, and others), and geography (the US and Canada).
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market - Global advanced polymer composites market is segmented by end-user (aerospace, automotive, energy, marine, and others), fiber type (glass, carbon, and aramid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Celanese Corp.
Gurit Holding AG
Hexcel Corp.
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.
SGL Carbon SE
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
