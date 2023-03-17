Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth of wind power capacities - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon fiber prepreg market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,129.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period. The growth of wind power capacities is fueling the market growth significantly. Developed regions such as North America and Western Europe account for the highest installations in wind energy across the world. The use of thermoset prepreg in the manufacturing of wind turbines is high because of its properties, namely high strength-to-weight ratio and durability. There is a rapid installation of wind energy in various countries due to stringent environmental norms of the government to control air pollution. The growing wind power capacities across various nations leverage the market during the forecast period.

Carbon fiber prepreg market – Segmentation Assessment

Technavio extensively covers market segmentation based on type (thermoset and thermoplastics), application (aerospace and defense, wind energy, automotive parts, and sports equipment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the thermoset segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. The actors for the growth include favorable properties such as low processing viscosities for infusion, superior thermal resistance, and strong adhesion to carbon fibers. Some of the commonly used thermosets in wind turbine composites include epoxy and polyester. Epoxy resins have replaced polyester resins in most wind turbine applications because of their better fatigue properties and stronger and more durable blades in comparison with polyester resins.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Geographic Overview

By geography, the global carbon fiber prepreg market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carbon fiber prepreg market.

North America is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main factor for the growth is the growth of the aerospace and defense industry in the region which is supported by an increase in employment and better real income. Hence, the regional market in North America is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Carbon fiber prepreg market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global carbon fiber prepreg market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer carbon fiber prepreg in the market are Axiom Materials Inc., Arvind Composites, Celanese Corp., Dexcraft, DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa M Co. Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., K. Sakai and Co. Ltd., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., OCSiAl, Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, TCR Composites, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Composite Materials America Inc. and others.

Celanese Corp. - The company offers business continuity management programs and a disaster recovery product line purpose-built for MSPs to efficiently prevent data loss and minimize downtime for their customers.

Dexcraft - The company offers business continuity management programs that help the business with strategic imperatives.

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti. - The company offers business continuity management programs that help the business to sustain potential disasters.

Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market – Market Dynamics

The growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials is the primary trend in the market. The lightweight and high-performance materials are used in various end-user industries because of their properties, such as energy-saving and wear resistance. Lightweight and high-performance materials are widely used in the aerospace and defense, and automotive industries. Hence, the demand for carbon composites is expected to increase R&D activities, which is expected to foster the use of carbon composites in several new application areas during the forecast period.

High cost related to carbon composites is a major challenge affecting the market growth. The cost of carbon fiber composites is higher than metals. It is eight times costlier when compared to steel, which restricts the market growth. The high manufacturing cost associated with carbon fiber composite is mainly because of the increased raw material cost. Hence, high raw material cost is a major challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon fiber prepreg market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber prepreg market vendors

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,129.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axiom Materials Inc., Arvind Composites, Celanese Corp., Dexcraft, DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa M Co. Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., K. Sakai and Co. Ltd., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., OCSiAl, Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, TCR Composites, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Composite Materials America Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

