Carbon Fiber Tape Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Carbon Fiber Tape Market - Segmented By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyamide, Bismaleimide, Thermoplastic Resin, Others) By Form (Prepreg Tape and Dry Tape), By End Use (Aerospace, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Sporting Goods, Others), By Region and Competition.

Global Carbon Fiber Tape market is expected to grow impressively through 2028 due to the growing demand from the aerospace & marine industry. In 2020, the production value of aerospace products from Japan for the civil sector overseas reached around USD 5.46 billion.

The need for high-performance materials with qualities like strong tensile strength, a high strength-to-weight ratio, and electrical conductivity is expected to increase, which will likely cause the global market to grow quickly.These tapes are referred to as clean energy technologies because of their function as supporting materials in the Department of Energy, Office of Energy, and Renewable Energy.



Metal constructions are the most typical in concrete buildings, but carbon strips and fiber are used to repair and strengthen timber, brickwork, and other types of masonry.The primary use of carbon fiber in the building sector is as part of pre-stressed concrete.



These factors will drive the global carbon fiber tape market in the upcoming years.

Growing Demand from the Aerospace & Defence Industry

Carbon fiber tapes provide exceptional properties such as high impact resistance and superior strength-to-weight ratio, high strength, stiffness, heat and chemical resistivity, and various other thermal and chemical properties, thus effectively manufacturing composite parts for both primary and secondary structures of the aircraft.To use less conventional aluminium, lightweight materials and composites are often used.



Fuel usage, operational costs, and the environmental impact of the aircraft are all decreased with every kilogram saved. Boeing Dreamliner and Airbus 350 show the positive effect of using carbon fiber tape in manufacturing.

In addition, Carbon fiber tapes are used in defense for aircraft applications, owing to their properties, such as toughness and recyclability advantage. These characteristics will drive the carbon fiber tape market in the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Lightweight Vehicle

Building fuel-efficient, low-emission vehicles is challenging for the automobile industry.Carbon fibers are employed in the structural components of automobiles to offer robustness and save costs while making such cars.



In the upcoming years, the business will expand due to the significant increase in the usage of carbon fiber in structural and semi-structural components of automobiles. The increased demand for carbon fiber in cars will also encourage the development and use of carbon fiber.

According to U.S. Department of Energy research data, a 10% decrease in vehicle weight can improve fuel efficiency from 6% to 8%. Typically, carbon fiber tapes are 60% lighter than conventional materials. This material also makes cars lighter in transportation, saving energy through fuel savings. Therefore, increasing lightweight vehicle production has boosted carbon fiber tape use; consequently, the global carbon fiber tape market demand will increase in the upcoming years.

Prepreg Tape Will Continue to Be a Key Form

For the production of bicycle frames, wing spars, golf shafts, fuselage skins, and other items, prepreg tapes are primarily employed in sporting goods.For aesthetic components, turbine blades, prostheses, and other uses, they are also utilized in the automobile, wind energy, pipe & tank, and medical sectors.



Prepreg tapes provide remarkable strength qualities and enable product homogeneity and reproducibility when used in component manufacture. Moreover, using carbon fiber during the healing process bleeds less resin, requires less time for healing and offers greater aesthetics, which is anticipated to boost the market.

Recent Developments

• A novel carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape made of polyphenylene sulphide (PPS) was introduced by Teijin Carbon Europe (TPUD) in May 2021.

• In September 2020, a new series of unidirectional composite tapes made from continuous carbon fiber and SABIC’s ULTEM 1000F3SP powder was released by Jiangsu Hansu.

• Hexcel Corporation collaborated with Madshus to manufacture new generation carbon fiber tapes in January 2020.

• In February 2019, Renegade Materials Corporation, a North American provider of heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry, was bought by Teijin.

Market Segmentation

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market is segmented based on resin type, form, end use, and region.Based on the resin type, the market is categorized into epoxy, polyamide, bismaleimide, thermoplastic resin, and others.



Based on the form, the market is segmented into prepreg tape and dry tape.Based on the end use, the market is fragmented into aerospace, marine, pipe & tank, sporting goods, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Market Players

Evonik Industries AG, SGL Carbon SE, 3M Co., Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., Arrow Technical Textiles Private Limited, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, Zoltek Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation are some of the key players of the Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market.



