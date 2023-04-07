Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031: Increasing Emissions from Aviation Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Carbon Footprint Management market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The carbon footprint management market reached a value of nearly $8,634.0 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $8,634.0 million in 2021 to $12,203.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 7.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 and reach $17,048.9 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in demand for energy consumption, rising pollution rates, increasing vehicle sales and increasing emissions from aviation.



Going forward, government support, implementation of COP26 to limit global warming and steadily expanding construction and infrastructure will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the carbon footprint management market in the future include the Russian-Ukrainian war.



The carbon footprint management market is segmented by component into solution and services. The services market was the largest segment of the carbon footprint management market segmented by component, accounting for 54.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the services market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the carbon footprint management market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.



The carbon footprint management market is also segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud. The cloud market was the largest segment of the carbon footprint management market segmented by deployment, accounting for 61.4% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the cloud market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the carbon footprint management market segmented by deployment, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.



The carbon footprint management market is also segmented by vertical into manufacturing, IT and telecom, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities and other verticals. The energy and utilities market was the largest segment of the carbon footprint management market segmented by vertical, accounting for 25.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the energy and utilities market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the carbon footprint management market segmented by vertical, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the carbon footprint management market, accounting for 35.7% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the carbon footprint management market will be North America, and, Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.8% and 7.6% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.4% and 5.9% respectively.



The carbon footprint management market is concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 44.62% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

Realizing the vast growth opportunities, international players are slowly entering market through mergers, acquisitions, and establishing supply networks. IBM Corporation was the largest competitor with 14.39% share of the market, followed by Salesforce.com, Inc. with 11.42%, Engie SA with 9.52%, SAP SE with 4.94%, Simble Solutions Ltd with 1.77%, Enablon (Wolters Kluwer N.V.) with 1.58%, Schneider Electric SE with 0.76%, GreenStep Solutions Inc with 0.11%, IsoMetrix Software with 0.07%, and Dakota Software Corporation with 0.05%.



The top opportunities in the carbon footprint management market segmented by component will arise in the services segment, which will gain $2,028.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by deployment will arise in the cloud segment, which will gain $2,322.3 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by vertical will arise in the energy and utilities segment, which will gain $1,016.6 million of global annual sales by 2026. The carbon footprint management market size will gain the most in the USA at $1,298.4 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the carbon footprint management market include leveraging AI to accurately monitor and predict emissions, focus on new technological solutions to stay competitive in the market, leveraging blockchain technology to improve carbon traceability and focusing on partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies.



Player-adopted strategies in the carbon footprint management market include launching new technologies to help businesses address sustainability objectives, focusing on advanced platforms to help any organization tackle climate change, and focusing on partnership, collaboration and others to strengthen business.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the carbon footprint management companies to focus on new technology launches, use artificial intelligence (AI), focus on blockchain technology, expand in emerging markets, focus on partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to target fast-growing applications.



This report describes and explains the carbon footprint management market and covers 2016 to 2021, termed the historic period, and 2021 to 2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 313 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8634 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17048.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

