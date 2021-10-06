U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Carbon Footprint Management Market Grows With Rising Focus On Enterprise Sustainability As Per The Business Research Company's Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company
·5 min read

This report describes and evaluates the global carbon footprint management market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the carbon footprint management market, the rising focus on enterprise sustainability among organizations is a key trend gaining popularity in the carbon emission management market. Major companies operating in the carbon emission management sector are focused on launching new products to meet the rising market demand for regulating their carbon emission.
For instance, in June 2021, a France-based information technology services and consulting company, Capgemini launched “Sustainable IT”, an offering designed to assist IT companies in reducing their carbon footprint. The new offering is meant to support clients on their sustainability journey through its technical expertise, customized approach, and strong partner ecosystem using Capgemini’s global sustainability offering framework.

The carbon footprint management market consists of sales of carbon footprint management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use the software to track the carbon footprint of an organization. A carbon footprint management system is a technological solution for measuring the impact of human activity on the environment expressed as a carbon dioxide equivalent. This tool allows organizations to identify opportunities for reducing material, water, waste, and energy use, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the company.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Vertical (Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Residential And Commercial Buildings, Transportation And Logistics, Energy And Utilities), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major carbon footprint management companies, carbon footprint management market share by company, carbon footprint management manufacturers, carbon footprint management market size, and carbon footprint management market forecasts. The report also covers the global carbon footprint management market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5349&type=smp

In October 2020, Radicle Group Inc., a carbon reduction solutions company based in Canada acquired Climate Smart Businesses Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Climate Smart Businesses is a Canada-based company that provides carbon footprint management services. Through this acquisition, Radicle Group aims to better address the needs of clients seeking to calculate emissions and then manage a carbon strategy to strengthen their business.

Major players in the carbon footprint management industry are Accuvio, Carbon EMS, Enviance, EnergyCAP LLC, ENGIE Impact, Envirosoft Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc., IsoMetrix Software, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy Inc., SAP SE, Johnson Controls, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric S.E., Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, and Carbon Trust.

The global carbon footprint management market is expected to grow from $7.76 billion in 2020 to $8.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the carbon footprint management market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The carbon footprint management market is expected to reach $11.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The main types of components in carbon footprint management are solutions and services. The services provided by carbon footprint management include consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance, and system integration. The different modes of deployment include on-premise, cloud and are implemented in various verticals such as manufacturing, IT and telecom, residential and commercial buildings, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.

North America was the largest region in the carbon footprint management market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the carbon foorprint management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide carbon footprint management market overviews, carbon footprint management market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, carbon footprint management market segments and geographies, carbon footprint management market trends, carbon footprint management market drivers, carbon footprint management market restraints, carbon footprint management market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), By Service (Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Iron & Steel, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Environment Management, Compliance And Due Diligence Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Environment Management Services, Environment Compliance Services, Environment Due Diligence Services), By End-Users (Mining, Manufacturing And Process Industries, Energy And Utilities, Government And Regulators, Infrastructure And Development), By Applications (Government, Utilities), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Site Remediation Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Bioremediation, Pump & Treat, In situ Vitrification, Thermal Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Excavation, Soil Washing), By Application (Waste Disposal Sites, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Construction), By Service (Remediation Services, Soil Remediation Services, Water Remediation Services), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


