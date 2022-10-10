U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,612.53
    -27.13 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,213.53
    -83.26 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,523.31
    -129.10 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.46
    -12.69 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    -0.61 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.40
    -34.90 (-2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.68 (-3.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0044 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0056 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7900
    +0.4600 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,268.57
    -249.07 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.30
    -4.84 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.01
    -15.08 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Carbon Footprint Management Market Size to Reach $13.7 Bn by 2028 | Industry Obstacles, Opportunities, Competitive Scenario by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent analysis of the Carbon Footprint Management Market, Leading companies across the globe are adopting carbon footprint management owing to the need for carbon emission adherence compliances, and the rising government measures and initiatives have expanded the demand across industries for carbon footprint management. The Qualitative research report has been prepared through in-depth secondary research, including carbon footprint management journals, articles, and reports from renowned firms.

The global market was valued at USD 9.5 Billion in 2020, and according to Vantage expert analysis, the carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach over USD 13.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Vantage Market Research explores these insights in a research report titled “Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Service (Consulting, Integration, and Deployment), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Global Market Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/carbon-footprint-management-market-1090/request-sample

Key Insights and Findings from the Comprehensive Report:

  • The global carbon footprint management market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is all set to surpass USD 13.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • Organizations moving towards sustainability, cloud computing, and a paperless economy to drive market growth.

  • According to Vantage, research experts study the global carbon emissions from energy and industry have raised by 60% since 1992. Apart from this the global energy-induced carbon emission to surge by 6%, 36.2 billion tons in 2021.

  • North America accounts for the lion's share of the carbon footprint management industry in 2021 and is projected to continue its position over the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to the significant demand for carbon footprint management in several industries and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region.

Top Companies Profiles:

  • Carbon Footprint (England, Europe)

  • Salesforce (S., North America)

  • ENGIE (France, Europe)

  • Iso Metrix (South Africa, MEA)

  • Schneider Electric (France, Europe)

  • IBM (S., North America)

  • SAP (Germany, Europe)

  • Enablon (France, Europe)

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers:

Several Numbers of Adoptions of Sustainability Among Leading Corporations to Drive the Market

Carbon emissions are a major cause of global warming due to market consumption activities and industrial production. Several organizations support and promote green manufacturing practices to reduce carbon footprint. Associations across the globe make a significant contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and hence, provide efficient scope for the carbon footprint management Industry. Leading companies are adopting policies related to greenhouse gas reduction to monitor and measure their emissions, it makes it easy for the associations to report these outcomes and actions to stakeholders.

The efforts of governments and international organizations to promote low carbon emission policies and the implementation of common regulatory frameworks are one of the major factors driving the growth of the market for global carbon footprint management. Also, this has increased the demand for carbon footprint control software in a number of industries. In addition, many large-scale organizations collaborate with companies, which can help these organizations manage their CSR activities to reduce their carbon footprint, thus, propelling the carbon footprint management market growth.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/carbon-footprint-management-market-1090/0

The shift Towards Cloud Computing and Paperless Economy is Major Opportunity for the Leading and Emerging Players.

The record-keeping of numerous kinds needs a quantity of paper hence, the large amount of paper consumed; therefore there, is a healthy push from the government for firms to become paperless and to minimize their use or dependence on paper. Digitization through internet banking and the increasing use of digital payment wallets and applications has led to the revolution of a paperless society. Additionally, the development of cloud computing and the demand for it provides productive opportunities for the carbon footprint management industry. Computerized management systems, allow offices to scan documents and provide access to virtual versions of documents on the cloud. As a result, the integration and adoption to go paperless through cloud computing will surely boost the market in the near future.

The report on the Carbon Footprint Management Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights into Industry

  • In-depth Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historical Data, Current Data, and Forecast Data

  • Top and Emerging Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Vantage Market Research Segment Analysis:

  • On the basis of the deployment mode segment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to account for the largest segment of the carbon footprint management market over the forecast timeline. The cloud-based deployment model is basically used for mobile and web application security thus fuelling the segmental growth of the carbon footprint management industry.

  • On the basis of industry vertical segment, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, transportation & logistics, residential & commercial buildings, energy & utilities, and IT & telecommunications. The Energy & Utility segment is buoyed by higher market growth during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for fossil fuels, solar, natural gas, and wind power in the Carbon Footprint Management Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Carbon Footprint Management Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Regional Analysis:

North America held the 2/5 of total market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its position by the projected period 2022-2028. The growth is attributed due to the presence of leading players, and high consumer expenditure which indirectly leads to the expansion of the market for carbon footprint management. Apart from this high penetration of residential and commercial buildings and a large number of market players' demand for solutions for carbon footprint management which is likely to boost the market growth. Asia-Pacific to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. The high reliance on coal for energy production and the pressure to curb carbon emissions across the globe.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Recent Development:

At the beginning of January 2021: Schneider Electric announced a microgrid solution for small and medium-size buildings in Canada. The U.S. and Canada are expected to provide promising growth opportunities in the coming years.

At the beginning of September 2021: SAP announced the launch of Product Footprint Management to enable associations to monitor and measure carbon footprints for their products.

This market titled “Carbon Footprint Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2020 Value

USD 9.5 Billion

Market Forecast for 2028

USD 13.7 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 – 2028

Segments Covered

  • Type

    • Software

    • Service

  • Vertical Segment

    • Commercial Buildings

    • Manufacturing Transportation

    • IT and Telecom

    • Other Utilities

Regions Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

  • Greenstone

  • Thinkstep

  • Ecova, Inc.

  • Verisae, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Enablon

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse More Research Topics on Technology Related Reports:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • PayPal backtracks on misinformation policy, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for PayPal as well as why the financial tech company is backtracking on its misinformation policy.

  • Casino stocks sink after Citigroup slashes Macau gaming revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how casino stocks are trading on Monday morning.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Stocks still generally closed out the week higher. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- rose 1.3%%, 0.7%, and 5.9%, respectively, averaging out to a 2.6% uptick. The S&P 500 experienced a 1.5% move lower, better than two of the three stocks but still short of the overall return.

  • AMD's bad news adds to $725B market drop for big chipmakers

    Fears of a recession and a tech trade war with China are dealing big blows to semiconductor industry leaders in Silicon Valley.

  • Great week for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) institutional investors after losing 1.0% over the previous year

    If you want to know who really controls Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best bear market stocks to buy now. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing hawkish interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and inflationary pressures from high oil prices and the Russian invasion of […]

  • Why Tesla's Rivals Are All Falling Monday

    After plunging to new bear-market lows, the stock market didn't look likely to bounce back on Monday morning from a horrible performance last Friday. Declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed likely to be small, but investors still didn't get the signs of a bottom that they've wanted to see for months now. Auto stocks were some of the highest-profile decliners in premarket trading on Monday, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) all seeing sizable losses.

  • Bullish XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their CN¥30m bet

    The recent 17% drop in XPeng Inc.'s ( NYSE:XPEV ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CN¥30m worth of...

  • The Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

    (Bloomberg) -- Everywhere you turn, the biggest players in the $23.7 trillion US Treasuries market are in retreat.From Japanese pensions and life insurers to foreign governments and US commercial banks, where once they were lining up to get their hands on US government debt, most have now stepped away. And then of course there’s the Federal Reserve, which a few weeks ago upped the pace that it plans to offload Treasuries from its balance sheet to $60 billion a month.If one or two of these usuall

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Shopify (SHOP) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.

  • US Chipmakers Stocks Join Global Rout as Biden Expands Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of semiconductor companies fell Monday, with the industry selling off globally after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concern that the industry’s downturn is far from over.The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.4%, building on Friday’s decline of 6.1%. The index is down more than 40% thus far this year. Semiconductor capital equipment companies led the day’s declines, w

  • Peloton's Restructuring Is Complete. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?

    Peloton just cut 500 more jobs, and CEO Barry McCarthy says the company is now ready to focus on growth.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Should You Investigate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) At US$121?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ). The company's stock saw...