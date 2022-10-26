U.S. markets closed

Carbon Governance advances new green hydrogen production project development in Bintan

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen has been one of the leading options for substituting carbon-intensive fuels, and countries around the world have begun efforts to advance research into utilizing hydrogen as a source of energy. Carbon Governance Pte Ltd, a green energy project development company based in Singapore, recently signed a MOU with a local partner company in Bintan, Indonesia, for a long-term lease of land to develop a solar-based green hydrogen production and export facility.

The solar farm will use high efficiency bi-facial solar panels and is estimated to produce adequate and reliable power to run the electrolysers with a planned production capacity of 30,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. The green hydrogen will be exported to neighbouring countries where demand is expected to increase exponentially in the next few decades. Ambitious green policy targets of regional countries have also contributed to the expected rise in demand, aligned with emission goals set during COP26, held in 2021.

"Hydrogen production is enjoying unprecedented momentum globally, matching a rapidly growing demand for hydrogen as a replacement for traditional sources of energy. Carbon Governance believes that hydrogen will soon become the next primary energy source for countries, and this project is the first pragmatic step towards making green hydrogen commercially attractive," said Ms. Cheryl Goh, Executive Director of Carbon Governance.

Feasibility studies have been completed and the preliminary engineering design process has commenced. The partner selection process for electrolyser technology will be initiated in January 2023. Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of Carbon Governance said, "The key to success is through improved understanding and optimisation of performance, reliability, and durability of the selected electrolyser technology under varying dynamic conditions. Our target is to reduce the capital cost of the electrolyser unit while improving energy efficiency for converting solar power to hydrogen over a wide range of operational scenarios." He further commented, "Nearly 7,500 fuel cell electric vehicles could be fuelled per day by our Bintan Green Hydrogen plant. Other major applications include, blending of green hydrogen with natural gas for power generation, which significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the power plant."

The Bintan Green Hydrogen project is expected to reach FID in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the export of green hydrogen to Southeast Asia is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2027.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-governance-advances-new-green-hydrogen-production-project-development-in-bintan-301659275.html

SOURCE LNG Alliance Pte Ltd

