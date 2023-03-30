U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

Carbon & Graphite Felt Market worth $770 million by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Carbon & Graphite Felt Market by Raw Material type (PAN, Rayon, and Pitch), Product Type (Soft Felt and Rigid Felt), Type (Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt), Application (Furnace, Batteries, and Filters), and Region - Global Forecast 2028", is estimated at USD 491 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028. Carbon and graphite felts are non-woven fabrics made from carbon fiber, namely, PAN, rayon, and pitch. These non-woven fabrics, when passed through processes such as carbonizing, graphitizing, pressing, and mixing, form carbon and graphite felts.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon & Graphite Felt Market"

292 – Tables
47 – Figures
215 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15496274

PAN raw material segment is expected to account for largest share in 2022.

On the basis of raw material type, the global carbon & graphite felt market is segmented into PAN, rayon, and pitch. Carbon and graphite felts are produced using these materials either by the carbonization or graphitization processes at very high temperatures ranging from 3,632°F to 6,322°F. The demand for PAN-, pitch-, and rayon-based carbon & graphite felts may vary because of their different physical properties, usage in different applications, and different manufacturing processes used in their production. PAN-based carbon & graphite felt holds the largest share of the overall market.

Soft carbon & graphite felt segment held the largest market share in the market.

Based on the product type, market is segmented into soft felt and rigid felt. In 2022, soft felt segment dominated the market in terms of both, volume, and value. The soft carbon & graphite felt get widely used in the multiple areas such as heated vacuum furnaces, graphitizing furnaces, annealing furnaces, and many more.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15496274

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2022

The carbon & graphite felt market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific carbon & graphite felt market is being driven by growing need of renewable energy. The growing focus on the energy savings, and emission control policies along with the technological developments in then region is driving the market growth.

Market Players

Major players operating in the carbon & graphite felt market SGL Group (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd. (China), Chemshine Carbon Co., Ltd. (China), CM Carbon Co., Ltd. (China), and Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd (China) are some of the market players.

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Composites Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Transportation Composites Market- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/carbon-graphite-felt-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/carbon-graphite-felt.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon--graphite-felt-market-worth-770-million-by-2028-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301785648.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

