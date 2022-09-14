Carbon monoxide gas sensors market, Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd and Aeroqual Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market size is expected to grow by USD 100.13 million during the 2021-2026 forecast period. The report extensively covers carbon monoxide gas sensors market segmentation by application (medical, petrochemical, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by rising industrial safety measures. In addition, the development of portable CO gas sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Companies:

ABB Ltd: The company manufactures and sells drives, motors, generators, traction converters, and mechanical power transmission products that are driving the low carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure, and transportation.

Aeroqual Ltd.: The company offers carbon monoxide gas sensors such as AQM 65 Ambient Air Monitoring Station, Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality Test Kit, and AQM 65 Air Monitoring Station with Integrated Calibration.

Alphabet Inc.: The company includes Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

Calibration Technologies Inc.: The company offers GG CO Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector which is designed for detecting dangerous levels of CO in industrial facilities, warehouses, breweries, and parking garages.

Dynament Ltd.: The company is involved in the production of gas sensors, sensor housing, development kit, OEM circuit board, and various configuration units.

Key Regions for Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market

APAC will account for 39% of market growth. The main markets for carbon monoxide gas sensors in APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projected period, the expansion of the carbon monoxide gas sensors market in APAC will be aided by the rising use of fuel-burning equipment like water heaters and heating systems as well as consumer goods like barbecues. Download Free Sample Report.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Segmentation

The medical sector will significantly increase its market share of carbon monoxide gas sensors during the anticipated timeframe. During the projected period, the demand for CO gas sensors will be driven by the rising use of CO in the medical industry. In preclinical animal models of inflammation, acute lung injury, sepsis, ischemia/reperfusion injury, and organ transplantation, CO has been actively exploited as an efficient anti-inflammatory drug. The usage of gas in-hospital smoking cessation programs will fuel the expansion of this market over the next few years.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 100.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd, Aeroqual Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Calibration Technologies Inc., Dynament Ltd., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MIPEX TECHNOLOGY, Nemoto and Co. Ltd., NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Nissha Co. Ltd., Rakennuskemia Oy, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, SPEC Sensors LLC, Trolex Ltd., X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

