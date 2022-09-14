U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.00
    +22.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,241.00
    +138.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,109.25
    +72.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.80
    +10.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.36
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    +2.63 (+11.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1555
    +0.0063 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3040
    -1.3410 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,365.37
    -2,028.53 (-9.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    -38.98 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.76
    -50.10 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Carbon monoxide gas sensors market, Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd and Aeroqual Ltd. - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market size is expected to grow by USD 100.13 million during the 2021-2026 forecast period. The report extensively covers carbon monoxide gas sensors market segmentation by application (medical, petrochemical, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by rising industrial safety measures. In addition, the development of portable CO gas sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Companies:

  • ABB Ltd: The company manufactures and sells drives, motors, generators, traction converters, and mechanical power transmission products that are driving the low carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure, and transportation.

  • Aeroqual Ltd.: The company offers carbon monoxide gas sensors such as AQM 65 Ambient Air Monitoring Station, Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality Test Kit, and AQM 65 Air Monitoring Station with Integrated Calibration.

  • Alphabet Inc.: The company includes Google infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

  • Calibration Technologies Inc.: The company offers GG CO Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector which is designed for detecting dangerous levels of CO in industrial facilities, warehouses, breweries, and parking garages.

  • Dynament Ltd.: The company is involved in the production of gas sensors, sensor housing, development kit, OEM circuit board, and various configuration units.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy Sample Report.

Key Regions for Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market

APAC will account for 39% of market growth. The main markets for carbon monoxide gas sensors in APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projected period, the expansion of the carbon monoxide gas sensors market in APAC will be aided by the rising use of fuel-burning equipment like water heaters and heating systems as well as consumer goods like barbecues. Download Free Sample Report.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Segmentation

The medical sector will significantly increase its market share of carbon monoxide gas sensors during the anticipated timeframe. During the projected period, the demand for CO gas sensors will be driven by the rising use of CO in the medical industry. In preclinical animal models of inflammation, acute lung injury, sepsis, ischemia/reperfusion injury, and organ transplantation, CO has been actively exploited as an efficient anti-inflammatory drug. The usage of gas in-hospital smoking cessation programs will fuel the expansion of this market over the next few years.

Related Reports:

People Counting System Market by Type, Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The people counting system market share is expected to increase by USD 675.4 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%.

Power Metering Market Research by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The power metering market share is expected to increase by USD 8.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 100.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.79

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd, Aeroqual Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Calibration Technologies Inc., Dynament Ltd., GfG Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., MIPEX TECHNOLOGY, Nemoto and Co. Ltd., NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Nissha Co. Ltd., Rakennuskemia Oy, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, SPEC Sensors LLC, Trolex Ltd., X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd

  • 10.4 Aeroqual Ltd.

  • 10.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.6 Calibration Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.9 Siemens AG

  • 10.10 Trolex Ltd.

  • 10.11 X-Sense Innovations Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market 2022-2026
Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbon-monoxide-gas-sensors-market-evolving-opportunities-with-abb-ltd-and-aeroqual-ltd---technavio-301623362.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IEA Sees Biggest China Oil Demand Drop in Over Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Ho

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Transcend Margin Blues

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. DTEGY, TU and TEF are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan, told investors at a conference Tuesday. That stance compares with plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter, to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.

  • Meta Seeks Out Secrets From Over 100 Companies to Win Antitrust Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- To defend itself against the federal government, Meta Platforms Inc. says it needs its rivals to divulge some of their most closely held secrets.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetFacebook’s parent co