Carbon Nanotubes Market to Reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028 | CNT Industry to Register CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in carbon nanotubes market are Arkema SA (Colombes, France), Nanocyl SA (Sambreville, Belgium), Nanoshell LLC (Utah, U.S.) , Carbon Solutions, Inc. (California, U.S.), Hyperion Catalysis International (Massachusetts, U.S.), Klean Commodities (Vancouver, Canada), Cabot Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.) , OCSiAl (Leudelange, Luxembourg), NoPo Nanotechnologies (Bangalore, India) , Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhenjiang, China), and other key players

Pune, India, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon nanotubes market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Carbon nanotubes find their applications requiring durability, thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, and high strength. The growing demand for electronics and electrical products is expected to boost the market growth. Similarly, the expansion of the aerospace industry is anticipated to bolster market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in the report titled, “Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 4.94 billion in 2020.

The swift commercialization and upscale of installed capacities with technological advancements to develop advanced products and improve overall product quality is anticipated to be a major trend that is likely to foster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbon-nanotubes-cnt-market-102700

Key Players in the Global Carbon Nanotubes Market are:

  • Arkema SA (Colombes, France)

  • Nanocyl SA (Sambreville, Belgium)

  • Nanoshell LLC (Utah, U.S.)

  • Carbon Solutions, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Hyperion Catalysis International (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Klean Commodities (Vancouver, Canada)

  • Cabot Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • OCSiAl (Leudelange, Luxembourg)

  • NoPo Nanotechnologies (Bangalore, India)

  • Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhenjiang, China)

COVID-19 Impact-

The unanticipated emergence of the coronavirus outbreak has hampered the growth of several markets and industries. The temporary closure of manufacturing facilities has affected the growth of the market. The low available workforce and the swift immigration of the workforce due to the stringent lockdowns and curfews have negatively impacted the market’s growth. Additionally, the disruptions in the supply chain networks and the ban on global trade have collectively aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, the major economies are rapidly recovering from the pandemic due to the introduction of efficacious vaccines. The market is expected to witness rapid development post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) and single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into energy, electrical & electronics, plastics & composites, and others.

Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of Aerospace Industry to Aid Market Growth

The engineers at MIT produced an advanced microprocessor from CNT transistors in August 2019. It is a faster and greener alternative to its conventional silicon counterparts. The modern microprocessor is anticipated to possess ten times more efficiency and speed than silicon. This development is likely to augment the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.
The aerospace industry uses nanomaterials for their exemplary properties. The aerospace industry is emphasizing weight reduction of aerospace components to reduce fuel consumption, and the expansion of the aerospace industry is likely to stimulate the global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market growth.

Carbon nanotubes find their applications requiring durability, thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, and high strength. They are mainly used in printed circuit boards and semiconductors. Electronics manufacturing is increasing in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and China. This is likely to amplify the market growth in the coming years.
However, the growing concerns over the environmental impact caused by these nanotubes may hinder the market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carbon-nanotubes-cnt-market-102700

Regional Insights-

Government Initiatives for Green Energy Adoption to Boost Growth in North America

Asia Pacific is projected to gain maximum market share due to the low production costs and the wide availability of raw materials. The rising demand for aerospace, electronics, automotive, and construction industries across Japan, India, Malaysia, and China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

North America is anticipated to attain striking growth rate in the global CNT market share. The increasing investment of polymers and composites research and the rising demand for polymer production to improve the electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties of bulk products are expected to boost the growth of the region. Moreover, the government regulations to promote green energy adoption shall aid market growth.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth due to stringent regulations for carbon nanotubes’ production and usage.

Report Coverage-

  • Highlights the key trends and the recent technological advancements in the market.

  • Assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Envisages Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for an accurate market prediction.

  • Provides vital information on the market’s competitive landscape and key player rankings.

  • Provides information on recent industry developments.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbon-nanotubes-cnt-market-102700

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Growth Strategies to Strengthen Market Positions

The market is highly competitive and concentrated. The top market players are Nonoshell LCC, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Nanocyl, and Arkema SA. The key players operating in the market emphasize lowering manufacturing costs. They adopt ingenious growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, new product launches, technological advancements, and others to accumulate growth and strengthen their market positions.

For instance, in January 2020, Cabon unveiled its plans to acquire Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials for USD 115 million. The acquisition will help both companies to produce carbon blacks and nanostructures for energy storage.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights

    • Impact of Covid-19 on the carbon nanotubes (CNT) Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/carbon-nanotubes-cnt-market-102700

Read Related Insights:

Carbon Black Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others), Grade (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coatings, Plastic, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Nanocomposites Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polymer, Metal, Ceramic, Others), By Product (Carbon Nanotubes, Nanoclay, Graphene, Nanofiber, Others), By Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


