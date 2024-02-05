Advertisement
Carbon Offset, Uranium ETFs Led Last Week's Gains

Ron Day
·2 min read
An ETF that holds futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits was last week's best performing exchange-traded fund, followed by several uranium funds, after output cuts at the world's largest producer and as a nuclear energy bill winds its way through the U.S. Congress.

Those leading ETFs exclude the 21% gain in the Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA), which leapt 21% after completing a 20-for-1 reverse stock split.

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) jumped 12% last week, followed by a pair of uranium investments from Sprott: the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) with a 9.9% increase and the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) which added 9.2%.

Carbon offsets and uranium jumped after the world's largest producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom, cut its output forecast, according to Bloomberg News. Also, the fast-tracking of the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes nuclear support, was highlighted in an analyst's note, and overall expectations for uranium use grows.

Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

CYA

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF

20.59%

5,682,307

2.80%

KSET

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

11.77%

60,006

1.20%

URNJ

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

9.86%

1,598,071

340.89%

URNM

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

9.21%

4,157,716

2,033.51%

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

7.71%

26,555,912

983.25%

URA

Global X Uranium ETF

7.26%

13,146,419

2,992.72%

MJUS

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

6.36%

123,145

167.33%

CNBS

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

6.11%

115,045

35.01%

ZROZ

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury Index ETF

6.05%

1,425,718

1,261.46%

EPOL

iShares MSCI Poland ETF

6.03%

700,095

233.79%



