Carbon Project Developer Soars in Rare Listing Despite Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Ecoeye Co. surged after becoming one of only a handful of carbon-credit developers worldwide to go public even as the $2 billion sector grapples with challenges to its credibility.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Citigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles in Latest Restructuring
Nearly All of OpenAI Staff Threaten to Go to Microsoft If Board Doesn’t Quit
The Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman’s Shock Ouster From OpenAI
Tech Giants Roar as Nasdaq 100 Hits 22-Month High: Markets Wrap
The South Korean company’s shares rose as much as 53% on the Kosdaq Index of small-cap stocks. Ecoeye debuted on Tuesday after raising 72 billion won ($56 million) to develop further emissions-reduction projects, including distributing cooking stoves that reduce the burning of firewood in developing nations.
The carbon offsets market has been hurt by a lack of regulation and doubts over whether many projects actually deliver climate benefits. The chief executive officer of South Pole — the world’s top seller of offsets — stepped down this month over allegations the company overstated the impact of the products it sold, while Shell Plc recently ended the world’s biggest corporate plan to develop the credits.
“Crises come and go, but the market will only grow in the long term,” Ecoeye CEO Rhee Soobok said in an interview before the debut. Additional scrutiny as a listed company will help the company increase transparency in the offsets market, he said.
Read More: Are ‘Carbon Offsets’ a Credible Climate Solution?: QuickTake
The South Korean firm joins a small cohort of carbon developers that have gone public, including Carbon Streaming Corp. and Base Carbon Inc. in Canada and India’s EKI Energy Services Ltd. Most companies that develop and trade credits remain privately owned as the market is still nascent and highly fragmented.
Ecoeye, set up in 2005, aims to generate about 10 million tons of credits per year, Rhee said. The company sold about 2.1 million shares at 34,700 won each, at the top of its marketed range. Ecoeye traded up 37% at 47,750 won as of 10:35 a.m. Seoul time, while the Kosdaq Index rose 0.6%.
--With assistance from Youkyung Lee.
(Updates with share price in the last paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
More Americans on Ozempic Means Smaller Plates at Thanksgiving
The Share of Americans Who Are Mortgage-Free Is at an All-Time High
At REI, a Progressive Company Warns That Unionization Is Bad for Vibes
Inflation Raging in Triple Digits Is Pushing Argentina Down a Radical Path
The Impact and Cost of Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitism on X
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.