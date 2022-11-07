U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.25
    -24.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,265.00
    -163.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,801.00
    -89.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.60
    -11.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.09
    -1.52 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.50
    -2.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9929
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2030
    +0.5490 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,879.04
    -419.97 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.64
    +10.59 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.93
    +246.19 (+0.91%)
     

Carbon Re raises £4.2m seed funding to tackle gigatonnes of emissions from the highly pollutive cement industry

·4 min read

Cambridge University and UCL joint spin-out to accelerate roll-out of AI-based industrial decarbonization technology

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Re, a climate tech company building state-of-the-art AI to decarbonize energy-intensive industries, has raised £4.2 million seed funding to scale up development and deployment of its novel technology. Their Delta Zero AI platform enables the highly pollutive cement industry to reduce over 50 kilotonnes of annual CO2 emissions per plant. Each installation of the software saves as much CO2 as taking 11,000 cars off the road.

Carbon Re uses cement plant data to build a digital twin bespoke to an individual plant, uncovering energy efficiencies and reducing costs and carbon emissions.
Carbon Re uses cement plant data to build a digital twin bespoke to an individual plant, uncovering energy efficiencies and reducing costs and carbon emissions.

Energy-intensive industries, such as cement, steel and glass, account for over 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions and are one of the hardest sectors of the economy to decarbonize. The current plan for these industries relies heavily on Carbon Capture and Storage, a technology that will take decades to scale and increases the cost of these fundamental materials by as much as 60%. Carbon Re's platform, in contrast, is already reducing emissions today, cuts the cost of production, and requires no new equipment.

Planet A Ventures, a Berlin-based green tech venture capital firm led the investment, with follow-on participation from Clean Growth Fund, UCL Technology Fund and Cambridge Enterprise. The new investment will enable product roll-out into the global cement market and expand into other energy-intensive industries, such as steel and glass.

In just two years, Carbon Re's innovative software is already being used in pilot projects to cut fuel use and CO2 emissions by up to 10% at cement plants in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Sherif Elsayed-Ali, CEO of Carbon Re said, "At a time of escalating fuel prices and increasing emphasis on CO2 reduction targets, there is an urgent need for action. Carbon Re is connecting the biggest challenge of our time - climate change - with the biggest opportunity - advances in AI. Our cement plant trials have demonstrated that Delta Zero can deliver dramatic CO2 savings on a near-live basis.

"Our platform provides a unique solution for energy-intensive industries that delivers £2 million in fuel cost savings and 50,000 tonnes of CO2 savings per plant. This latest funding round will enable us to accelerate our mission to reduce carbon emissions by gigatonnes every year."

Carbon Re's cloud-based Delta Zero platform models the unique production environment of each plant and uses advanced machine learning and AI techniques to achieve previously out-of-reach operational efficiencies. Delta Zero continuously analyses manufacturing data to enable plant operators to optimise production processes on a near-live basis.

Optimal processes can be identified for the lowest possible CO2 output and fuel use, reducing operational costs and carbon emissions to otherwise unachievable levels, with no capital expenditure.

Jan Christoph Gras, General Partner at Planet A, said: "Energy-intensive materials, such as cement and steel, are the backbone of modern economies but they account for more than 20% of global CO2 emissions. Carbon Re's state-of-the-art AI solution has the potential to tackle some of the toughest challenges on the road to a carbon-neutral future. Starting with fuel efficiency in cement, Carbon Re has the ambition and capability to develop a large portfolio of advanced solutions across multiple industries - and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Editor's Notes

Carbon Re
Carbon Re is on a mission to reduce carbon emissions by gigatonnes every year through the use of AI technology. Its focus is on energy-intensive industries such as cement, steel and glass, which are responsible for more than 20% of global emissions. Carbon Re's Delta Zero platform for industrial decarbonization uses deep learning to enable rapid development and deployment of new low-carbon industrial processes, designs and materials. For more information, visit: www.carbonre.com

Planet A
Planet A is an investment fund partnering with European green tech start-ups that have a significant positive impact on our planet while building scalable businesses globally. Our mission is to contribute to an economy within the planetary boundaries. We support innovation in four key areas: climate mitigation, waste reduction, resource savings and biodiversity protection. First in the European VC world we offer scientific impact assessments to support our investment decisions and empower founders to manage and improve their impact. A wide network of experienced founders and experts support our portfolio companies. Investments include Traceless, Ineratec, C1, GoodCarbon and Makersite.

Link to Assets: https://tinyurl.com/carbonre-assets

CONTACT: press@carbonre.com, +44(0)7512863949

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937674/Carbon_Re.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbon-re-raises-4-2m-seed-funding-to-tackle-gigatonnes-of-emissions-from-the-highly-pollutive-cement-industry-301669600.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's

    Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker shared his thoughts on his rival, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and why he believes his company has the best cars with TheStreet.

  • Global economic slowdown, Russia-Ukraine war cloud ambitions for COP27

    Climate ambitions at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh are expected to be much more subdued as COP 27 kicks off its two-week long event with a prolonged war in Europe and fears about a global economic downturn testing the resolve of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and their commitment to climate action.

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.

  • Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policy

    Oil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures dropped $1.58, or 1.6%, to $96.99 a barrel by 2336 GMT, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Australia's Arafura inks rare-earth supply deal with Hyundai and Kia

    Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, an element used in the making of electric motors for electric vehicles, is prized by automobile companies making the green energy transition. Under the agreement, Arafura will supply contract quantities of NdPr over seven years that could increase up to 1,500 tonnes per year from the fourth year when its Nolans project in Australia's Northern Territory begins production, it said in a statement. The Perth-based miner also signed an agreement to begin talks for strategic investment with Hyundai and its affiliates, it said.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • Why First Solar Stock Soared This Past Week

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) jumped 15% last week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after multiple analysts boosted their price targets for the energy producer's stock. On Monday, Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith lifted his share-price forecast for First Solar from $138 to $165. Dumoulin-Smith expects strong demand for renewable energy to allow the solar panel manufacturer to charge favorable prices for its products.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were gettin

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits

    Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Woman, 50, in Stable Condition After Being Attacked By Shark at Beach in Del Mar, Calif.

    The 50-year-old woman was treated for punctures and lacerations after she was bit by a juvenile white shark at a beach in Del Mar, California

  • Voices: I have seen the devastation in Kenya with my own eyes

    VOICES OF AFRICA: <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/topic/cop27?CMP=ILC-refresh"><strong>Cop27:</strong></a> When I think of those two girls fetching water, the women and girls who are afraid of being raped, I cannot believe how drastically everything has changed, writes Abigael Kima

  • White House says Biden’s coal comments have been ‘twisted’ after Manchin criticism

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday said President Biden’s comments on the coal industry had been “twisted” after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) earlier in the day criticized the remarks. “The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took…

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Massive Growth Ahead

    The renewable energy company grew its funds from operations (FFO) by more than 15% per share. It also secured an impressive list of new investments to drive future growth. Brookfield's globally diversified renewable energy fleet performed well.

  • Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

    A serendipitous scientific discovery by researchers at the National University of Singapore could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas

  • 3 tanks with concrete, rebar found buried deep beneath former Westinghouse site

    Amy Hamrick said the sixth floor of the Coffman building is asbestos free and demolition crews are starting to abate the fifth floor.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

    Early in the pandemic in 2020, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the few banks that had to cut its quarterly dividend -- by about 80%, from $0.51 per common share to $0.10. The cut was not because Wells Fargo couldn't support the dividend, but more because the Federal Reserve put certain restrictions in place during the pandemic to ensure that banks were well capitalized. Since then, these restrictions have been removed, and Wells Fargo has raised its quarterly dividend back to $0.30 per share for a roughly 2.2% annual dividend yield.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • ‘Floridians should prepare’: Tropical disturbance has high chance of storm formation

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents Sunday to prepare for a tropical disturbance that may impact the Sunshine State this week.

  • One of Ohio’s largest criminal schemes involving deer closes

    Fourteen people were convicted on 122 counts, including felonies and misdemeanors, in a case seeing search warrants executed in two states.