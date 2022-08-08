U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Carbon Tapes Market Projected To Increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the Assessment Period, To Total US$ 55.7 Bn By 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

As per the FMI analysis, the China carbon tapes market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Total demand for carbon tapes in India will create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn during the forecast period. Sales in the Japan carbon tapes market are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon tapes market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.8 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 4.5% CAGR over the assessment period, with the market size reaching US$ 55.7 Bn by 2032.

Carbon tapes are flat material tapes that are made from carbon fiber bearing high strength. Carbon tapes are popular for their strength. It weighs around 1/7th as much as steel in terms of strength. These tapes last longer than the conventional cable. In addition to that, they offer wear and abrasion-resistant property.

Carbon tapes are used in various end use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, building & construction, and sporting goods. The demand for highly durable and strong tapes in various end use industries will augments sales in the market.

Rising demand for high-temperature tolerance packaging solutions in automotive and other industries is projected to drive sales of carbon tapes. Increasing adoption of carbon fiber in the aerospace industry will create opportunities for growth. Carbon fiber helps in reducing the cost and energy. Overall, the benefits offered by carbon fiber tapes are estimated to boost the demand for carbon tapes during the forecast period.

Increasing application of carbon tapes in the building and construction sector, along with high preference for durable and high strength reinforcement solutions will boost sales in the market over the forecast period,” says FMI analyst.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15394

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on resin, sales of epoxy carbon tapes will grow by 1.6x by 2032.

  • By form, the prepreg tape segment will account for a dominant share in the market.

  • In. terms of application, demand in the aerospace and defense segment will account for 41% of the total market share in 2022.

  • Sales in the Japan carbon tapes market will gain traction at a 5.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • The India carbon tapes market will create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn over the forecast period.

  • North America and Europe will collectively account for a dominant share in the market.

Competition Landscape

The key players operating in the carbon tapes market include Techinstro, Ted Pella, Inc., MBK Tape Solutions, Nanoshel LLC, Fabtech Systems, LLC, Euro Tapes Private Limited, Cevotec GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH., and Sabic Corporation. Some of the other noticeable player in the market are Zoltek, Victrex plc, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Solvay, SILTEX, SGL Carbon, TCR Composites, Inc., and others.

Carbon Tapes Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global carbon tapes market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for the carbon tapes based on the resin (epoxy, thermoplastic and polyamide), form (prepreg tape and dry tapes) and end use (aerospace & defence, automotive, marine, building & construction and sporting goods) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15394

Carbon Tapes Market by Category

Resin:

  • Epoxy

  • Thermoplastic

  • Polyamide

Form:

  • Prepreg Tapes

  • Dry Tapes

End Use:

  • Aerospace & Defence

  • Automotive

  • Marine

  • Building & Construction

  • Sporting Goods

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15394

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Resin Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End Users/ Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

4. Global Carbon Tapes Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Sq. Mt.) Analysis, 2015-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Sq. Mt.) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…!

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15394

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging Domain

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market : Corrosion Protection Tapes Market By Material (Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Rubber), End Use (Building & Construction, Chemical, Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Aerospace & Defence, Marine) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2031

Stretch Hood Films Market : Stretch Hood Films Market By Material (Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Plastomers, Elastomers & others), Thickness (Up to 50 microns, 50-100 microns, 100-150 microns), End Use (Construction, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) & Region - Forecast 2022-2031

Tarpaulin Sheets Market : Tarpaulin Sheets Market By Product Type (Insulated Tarps, Hoarding Tarps, Truck Tarps, UV Protected Tarps, Sports Tarps, Mesh Tarps), Material (Polyethylene (PE), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Poly Ethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyamide (PA), and Canvas), End-use (Agriculture, Building & Construction, Automobiles, Storage, Warehousing & Logistics, Consumer Goods) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2031

Bag-in-Tube Market : Bag-in-Tube Market By Capacity (Less than 1000 ml, 1000 to 2000 ml, 2001 to 3000 ml, and More than 3000 ml), Product (EVOH Barrier + PE and Metallized PET), End-use (Wine, Spirit, Olive Oil, Fruit Juices) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2029

Packer Bottle Market : Packer Bottle Market By Material (Plastic, Glass), Capacity (100cc & Below Packer Bottles, 200cc Packer Bottles, 300cc Packer Bottles), Application (Packer Bottles for Powder & Granules, Packer Bottles for Liquid) & Region - Forecast 2022-2031

Garbage Bags Market : Garbage Bags Market By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene (PP), Others), Capacity (EPS, PUR, VIP, PCM), Temperature Range (Up to 30 Litres, 30-90 Litres, 90-150 Litres) & Region - Forecast 2022-2031

Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market : Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market By System (Toilet Roll Converting Lines, Kitchen Roll Converting Lines, Folded Tissue Converting Lines, Paper Napkin Converting Lines, Standalone), Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2026

Transport Cases & Boxes Market : Transport Cases & Boxes Market By Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Leather), Carrying Capacity (Less than 20 kg,20-50 kg, 50-100 kg), End-use (Photography & Music Equipment, Medical and Fire Safety Equipment, Chemicals) & Region - Forecast 2022-2030

BOPA Films Market : BOPA Films Market By Grade (Nylon 6, Nylon 66), Thickness (Up to 10 Micron, 11 to 20 Micron, 21 to 30 Micron), End Use (Food, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Chemicals) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2030

Adhesive Films Market : Adhesive Films Market By Material (BOPP, PVC, PE, PA, and Others), Adhesive (Acrylic, Rubber, and Silicone), Application (Labels, Tapes, and Graphic Films), End-use (Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Aerospace, Automotive, Packaging, Transportation) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2030

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us  

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carbon-tapes-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports 
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


