U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.25
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,855.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.25
    +36.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.50
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.01
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.10
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9170
    -0.7130 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,217.21
    +391.52 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.22
    +11.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.00
    +348.57 (+1.26%)
     

Carbon Trading in China Isn't Helping Tackle Climate Change

Heesu Lee and Sheryl Tian Tong Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- More than a year after its launch, China’s national carbon market has failed to force the country’s power companies to slash emissions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trading volumes have underwhelmed as narrow participation and outsized allowances keep the price of polluting at a fraction of the more established market in the European Union. And while coal remains at the forefront of China’s electricity generation, utilities don’t have much incentive to limit the amount of carbon they spew into the atmosphere.

The cost to a power firm in China for releasing a ton of carbon dioxide has averaged less than $9 this year. That compares to $85 in the EU. The slow start is a feature of the system rather than a bug: the government has deliberately been generous with its permits, kept prices low, and left out other polluting industries, in order to avoid straining the finances of some of its most important companies.

“We don’t actually see a lot of pressure given the allocation we have and also the pricing point that’s currently there,” Hendrik Rosenthal, director of group sustainability at CLP Holdings Ltd., told the Asia Climate Summit in Singapore on Wednesday. The company, which holds stakes in coal-fired power plants across China, has been more concerned with rising fuel prices, he said.

China is the world’s biggest emitter and the carbon market, launched in July last year on the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, should become a prominent tool for fighting climate change at some point. But that’s unlikely to happen until the nation starts cutting coal consumption, which it plans to do from 2025, and adds other dirty sectors like steel and cement. In the meantime, the government is figuring out how to best make it work, including nailing down accurate data on emissions.

Why China’s New Carbon Market Is No Quick Climate Fix: QuickTake

The market has been ineffective because only power companies can trade, according to Qimin Zhang, head of environmental commodities trading for Asia-Pacific at ACT Commodities Group. Adding other sectors would trigger more activity, he said, as would allowing financial investors to participate.

Expansion has been trailed by the environment ministry, which oversees the market, although its plans have been set back by economic concerns because the government is reluctant to add costs to struggling industries. Deepening trade by adding derivatives has also been proposed.

“The most effective way and the easiest way to increase liquidity, in addition to adding more sectors, is opening the door to investors,” Zhang said. “All the trading firms, like us, should be allowed to enter. If there are no intermediaries in the market, there will be no liquidity.”

--With assistance from Dan Murtaugh.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Diablo IV' arrives June 6th, 2023

    'Diablo IV' finally has a release date: June 6th, 2023.

  • China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand

    China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls. Analysts said they expected the government to keep interest rates low and take measures to boost confidence. The producer price index (PPI) was down 1.3% on a year earlier, unchanged from an annual contraction seen in October, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data issued on Friday.

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • Dollar slips on recession fears, central bank meetings loom

    The dollar eased on Friday as worries over a slowdown in the United States mounted, with traders on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where the Federal Reserve takes centre stage. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have also slumped, with the two-year yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, last at 4.3035%, away from its 15-year high of nearly 4.9% hit last month.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to buy 'green' power from Indiana wind farm

    The 15-year power purchase agreement gives Cleveland-Cliffs 180 megawatts a year of the 200-megawatt wind farm.

  • Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

    An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

  • Biden Seeks Fossil Fuel-Free Federal Buildings in Hit to Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk

  • ‘Anti-woke’ reaction? Fund giant Vanguard quits net-zero climate alliance.

    Vanguard said it will track its climate-change focus independent of the sector's net-zero alliance, as an effort to provide "clarity" to its investors.

  • The Great Salt Lake is drying up and turning into toxic dust

    Parts of the Great Salt Lake hardly resembled a lake at all this fall.

  • Bitcoin Miners Forced to Report Energy Use in Proposed Bill (1)

    (Bloomberg) -- US crypto miners would be forced to disclose greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill, adding pressure to a fast-growing industry criticized for its heavy toll on the environment and power grid. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Fe

  • Macquarie Rejects 90% of Carbon Projects on Quality Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. is rejecting almost all proposed carbon offset projects because they fall below the firm’s standards, a bank official said at the Asia Climate Summit in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study S

  • Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida

    “Oh great another thing to worry about.”

  • 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up

    The spill occurred near the city of Washington, Kansas, and caused nationwide oil prices to rise temporarily.

  • Applied Materials' (AMAT) Carbon Neutral Efforts Get a Boost

    Applied Materials (AMAT) joins RE100 to bolster its sustainability goals and commits to 100% renewable electricity.

  • UK approves 1st new coal mine in decades, sparking anger

    Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday approved the U.K.’s first new coal mine in three decades, a decision condemned by environmentalists as a leap backwards in the fight against climate change. Hours earlier, the government had reversed a ban on building new onshore windfarms in Britain. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove decided the mine in the Cumbria area of northwest England would have “an overall neutral effect on climate change and is thus consistent with government policies for meeting the challenge of climate change," the government said.

  • The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...

  • Walruses dine on gourmet mussels in Washington zoo

    STORY: These teenage walruses are feasting on gourmet mussels and clamsas the settle into their new home at the Point Defiance Zoo & AquariumLocation: Tacoma, Washington(Sheriden Ploof / Assistant curator, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)"These are restaurant quality mussels. They're eating very well, yes. We go through about 16,000 pounds of clam a year just for walruses alone. It's a lot of clam."Six-year-old Balzak and Lakina are half-siblings born just two weeks apartInitially trained in a French-speaking province of Canadaboth walruses are bilingual when it comes to understanding and responding to commandsWalruses are considered vulnerable but not endangeredThere are only 14 walruses in human care throughout the United States(Malia Somerville / Curator of marine mammals and birds, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)"Their main threat is climate change. The impact that climate change has on walruses is it's reducing free flowing ice floes, which is where they would haul out to rest and which also provides habitat for their food items. So they're having to swim further to find haul out places, swim further to get to their food."Balzak and Lakina are also cared for by a veterinary teamwhich comes with a dental perk – caps for their tusks to promote good health"So right now, we're just looking inside his mouth and it looks nice and pink.// Their tusks lack enamel or have very little enamel, so that makes them prone to developing wear very easily. And because they can get wear on them, they can get an infection. And so we want to make sure we protect the ends of the tusks. And this happens with wild walrus as well. They just don't have the dentist to put on their caps."Once the walruses are old enough to breed, they may be relocated to meet suitable partners“Once they are able to reproduce, we might, they might go to meet other walruses so that they can have children of their own. We work cooperatively with the Walrus Consortium. Those are the other facilities that have walrus in the United States to decide who would make good families and good partners.”

  • Turtle fights off tiger shark

    Drone footage captures the dramatic moment a loggerhead turtle gets the better of an aggressive tiger shark off the coast of a remote Australian beach.

  • Why EV and Solar Energy Stocks Are on the Move Wednesday

    Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped as much as 8.6% in trading on Wednesday and is down 8.2% at 2:30 p.m. ET. It's odd that electric vehicle (EV) stocks and solar stocks are heading in opposite directions because usually they are impacted by similar forces. The EV industry is struggling as more companies start to offer discounts to buy electric vehicles.

  • Green Hydrogen Gets a Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

    The planned factory by Air Products and AES will be the biggest facility powered by wind and solar in the U.S.